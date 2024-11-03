Prime Video's new comedy series looks like peak Coen Brothers in first trailer

Halloween is in the rear-view mirror, which means it's officially time for all the best streaming services to start ramping up to the holiday season even more loudly than before. Amazon Prime Video is taking that to heart, with a trailer for its new comedy-drama series The Sticky.

The show will arrive on 8 December, just as things get really cold and Christmassy, and it looks like it's going to bring some semi-realistic heist energy. It all revolves around the unique Canadian industry that is maple syrup.

Margo Martindale will star as Ruth Clarke, a small maple farmer who finds herself in trouble when she falls into financial difficulties. Eyeing up the total market domination enjoyed by the massive Association that grades and distributes all syrup, she hatches a plan with some zany associates to steal huge quantities of the liquid gold from under the Association's nose.

That kicks off what looks like a harebrained series of events that will clearly lead to some sketchy situations - including at least one huge cameo from Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis, wielding a silenced pistol and a pretty wild haircut. Whether this means our ragtag thieves are in for some major trouble is anyone's guess.

In fact, when you take the caper and look at that trailer from a distance, it has all the hallmarks of a peak Coen Brothers movie, one where a hapless protagonist finds themselves way, way over their head. It remains to be seen whether that comparison ends up feeling incredibly generous, of course.

We don't have to wait too long to find out whether it's any good, of course, with a release date in early December ensuring that The Sticky could be perfect for movie nights over the holidays. It's never easy to pick something that will suit the whole family, after all, but this sort of fun heist movie is rarely the wrong choice.

It'll be interesting to find out whether it moves the needle for Prime Video, in the endless search for the next hit that each streamer is chained to nowadays. With a fun cast and premise, it looks like it has as good a chance as anything else.