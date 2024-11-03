Prime Video's new comedy series looks like peak Coen Brothers in first trailer

Halloween is in the rear-view mirror, which means it's officially time for all the best streaming services to start ramping up to the holiday season even more loudly than before. Amazon Prime Video is taking that to heart, with a trailer for its new comedy-drama series The Sticky.
The show will arrive on 8 December, just as things get really cold and Christmassy, and it looks like it's going to bring some semi-realistic heist energy. It all revolves around the unique Canadian industry that is maple syrup.
Margo Martindale will star as Ruth Clarke, a small maple farmer who finds herself in trouble when she falls into financial difficulties. Eyeing up the total market domination enjoyed by the massive Association that grades and distributes all syrup, she hatches a plan with some zany associates to steal huge quantities of the liquid gold from under the Association's nose.
That kicks off what looks like a harebrained series of events that will clearly lead to some sketchy situations - including at least one huge cameo from Oscar-winner Jamie Lee Curtis, wielding a silenced pistol and a pretty wild haircut. Whether this means our ragtag thieves are in for some major trouble is anyone's guess.
In fact, when you take the caper and look at that trailer from a distance, it has all the hallmarks of a peak Coen Brothers movie, one where a hapless protagonist finds themselves way, way over their head. It remains to be seen whether that comparison ends up feeling incredibly generous, of course.
We don't have to wait too long to find out whether it's any good, of course, with a release date in early December ensuring that The Sticky could be perfect for movie nights over the holidays. It's never easy to pick something that will suit the whole family, after all, but this sort of fun heist movie is rarely the wrong choice.
It'll be interesting to find out whether it moves the needle for Prime Video, in the endless search for the next hit that each streamer is chained to nowadays. With a fun cast and premise, it looks like it has as good a chance as anything else.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Why the 6-12-25 Protocol is your secret weapon for fast muscle gains
Think you've tried everything to get your muscles to grow? Think again
By Lucy Miller Published
-
Panasonic Z95A review: an impeccable TV for cinema fanatics
Panasonic's flagship marks an important return to the US market – and it's certainly back with an audio-visual bang
By Mike Lowe Published
-
HBO's new rom-com looks like perfection for the holiday season
Sweethearts looks like amazing coming-of-age fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new Lindsay Lohan movie for the holidays has fans all saying the same thing
Our Little Secret looks like silly fun for the star
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Amazon Prime this November: the 5 best new shows and movies to watch
November 2024 has some hits coming for Prime Video
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in November: the 5 best new shows and movies to stream
Netflix is going to have a busy November - don't miss these
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Huge sequel with 94% on Rotten Tomatoes makes Disney+ a must this November
Deadpool & Wolverine is finally on its way
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
The best Halloween horror movies and shows streaming on Netflix, Amazon and Apple TV+ right now
Want a spooky watch for Halloween this year? Here are the best horror movies on three of the biggest streaming platforms out there.
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Taron Egerton wows fans in first trailer for Netflix's new thriller
Carry-On looks like great fun ahead of the holidays
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix cues up a terrifying new horror movie just in time for Halloween
Don't Move looks extremely scary, and it's out now
By Max Freeman-Mills Published