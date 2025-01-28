Prime Video thinks it has your new favourite show coming very soon

I keep up with streaming announcements and trailers in a way that would exhaust plenty of people, since it's a big part of my job to highlight what's new and noteworthy, but things still often slip through my net. That's why I've only just become aware of the trailer for Newtopia, a show coming to Amazon Prime Video on 7 February.

This fascinating new series looks to take a novel new approach to the zombie genre, of all things, with comedy clearly a priority alongside action and even a sprinkling of romance. It might just be the next big hit to come out of South Korea, which has produced so many runaway shows in the last few years.

Newtopia - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

As that first trailer lays out in exciting style, Newtopia looks like it'll open with its two protagonists regretfully breaking up by text, without realising that the entire world is about to change. When a zombie apocalypse breaks out, Kang Young Joo (played by Jisoo) will set off on a perilous journey through her city to find her now ex-boyfriend.

He's Park Jeong-min (Lee Jae-yoon) and looks like he's a soldier of some sort, locked into the military response to the craziest viral outbreak ever, but without being able to make contact with his ex, he'll have his hands full just trying to survive. The trailer makes it clear that we'll get plenty of action scenes, too.

In fact, it's happy to show us some hints at real gore, from people having zombies jump on them just off screen to repeated glimpses of a home-made flamethrower being used to fend some off. What's most noticeable is the tone throughout, which is pretty much entirely comedic, with characters pulling exaggerated faces and the music helping to underline that side of things.

Still, the show will clearly have a unique spark of romance, too, as its central couple fights to be reunited despite their recent breakup, and I can't wait to see how the show manages to straddle the line between action, romance and maybe even some horror. It's the sort of interesting addition to the catalogue that could really help Amazon Prime Video to secure its place at the top table among the best streaming services out there.