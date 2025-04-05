Netflix might have the next The Last Of Us in huge new sci-fi trailer

The post-apocalypse is a big business nowadays – it's been proven time and again that we love reading and watching stories of how the world might end. All the biggest and best streaming services are paying attention by now, too, and Netflix just proved that it might have a new contender on the way.

It announced a big adaptation of the graphic novel The Eternaut a little while back, and now we have a proper full-scale trailer for the show, months after we last got a teaser. It looks like a suitably dark and gritty examination of how society can fall apart in fairly quick order.

The Eternaut | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The book this show is based upon came out back in the 1960s, and tells the story of a mysterious environmental incident. It sees the world ravaged by snow storms that kill people on contact, turning cities into graveyards and sending people scrambling for airtight suits and masks.

That means that it has some immediate visual similarities to the more modern world of The Last of Us, which has people donning masks in infected areas to avoid being contaminated by lethal spores. The Eternaut looks slightly more grounded in reality at first, but if you stick around for the end of the trailer you'll see that it does go to some interesting places.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

That's right – you might get gritty emotional realism and shakycam footage to make it all feel real, but giant mutated bugs are also on the agenda as the season unfolds, which should make it even clearer just how sci-fi The Eternaut will be. It'll all happen against a backdrop of Buenos Aires in Argentina, with a Spanish-language script to match.

I'm really intrigued by this, as I hadn't heard of the graphic novel until this trailer – I might well pick it up to read ahead of the show's arrival on 30 April, but either way The Eternaut looks like a nice feather in Netflix's cap to end the month. It also confirms just how important sci-fi shows are in the streaming wars; every single big platform can't seem to stop producing them!

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors