Prime Video just added a horror movie I think everyone should watch
If you like small-scale British frights, this is for you
In certain cinephile circles, the cult movie publisher A24 has become pretty much a byword for quality – it's published some of the most iconic indie films of recent years, and seems to be a real hit factory. So, when one of A24's movies hits Amazon Prime Video, it really helps one of the best streaming services become even better.
Part of what makes A24 so impressive is that it doesn't just stick to wordy dramas or intense tragic movies, and is instead very happy to dip its toes into genre movies. That includes horror, and one of its best movies of that sort is Saint Maud, a tiny British movie that punches way above its weight in terms of frights. It just arrived on Prime Video in the US, as a film that isn't always easy to find streaming.
Saint Maud is a largely realistic look at what religious fervour can look like, in a setting that wouldn't necessarily seem obvious. Morfydd Clark plays Maud, a young woman who's only recently found her spiritual side, as she cares for an unwell older person. Her beliefs quickly come into focus, as Maud suffers from what could be delusions or could be malign influences.
Her version is that she's being communicated with by God, but this is a horror movie, so it doesn't take much to figure out that there's more going on. Set in an ageing and decrepit British seaside town, it's also got a really impressive sense of place, and is just as much of a trippy journey to the UK as something like Midsommar was for Sweden (another A24 film, by the way).
Anchoring the whole thing is a brilliantly committed performance from Clark, who's now much better-known thanks to her starring role as Galadriel in Prime Video's own blockbuster series The Rings of Power. That one's a far cry from Saint Maud, which requires her to go to far darker places, sadly.
Still, it underlines just how many terrific actors get their start (or at least their breakthrough) in horror movies, making Saint Maud a must-watch if you want to understand her career trajectory. Of course, I highly recommend it anyway, for a slow-burn tension-filled frightfest.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Netflix's new movie looks like a romantic, life-affirming cozy watch
The Life List is a comforting one
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix Top 10 just crashed by Eddie Murphy classic – ahead of 2026 sequel
Shrek is almost 25 years old – and very much in Netflix's Top 10 chart
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Netflix's new movie looks like a romantic, life-affirming cozy watch
The Life List is a comforting one
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I rewatched HBO's stunning mystery show 11 years after it originally came out – it's still unreal
True Detective S1 holds up unbelievably
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Don't miss this Oscar-winning drama – it just got added to Netflix
Parasite is a banger, pure and simple
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
I write about streaming every day but now I'm in one of the biggest shows in the world
You can call me a Kardashian, basically
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ is getting a new thriller series that looks pretty unmissable
Dope Thief is going to be stressful
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's huge series is back with a sexy twist in newest trailer
Bridgerton's next season looks amazing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+'s new sci-fi epic is based on award-winning books I absolutely loved
Murderbot could be a huge amount of fun
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Forget Yellowstone – Netflix has a huge new Western series to share
Ransom Canyon amps up the romance
By Max Freeman-Mills Published