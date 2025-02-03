Netflix's new trailer for 2025 has honestly overwhelmed me

There's too much content!

Netflix Next in 2025 Trailer
At the end of last week, Netflix dumped a motherload of news, as well as one of the glitziest trailers you could want for its slate of 2025 content, from TV shows to movies, and it's safe to say it's a bit overwhelming. It's the sort of highly-produced trailer that throws references at you nonstop.

Starring a young woman who optimistically falls into Netflix's library when she opens the app during a boring meeting, it whips through a whole heap of the streamer's most famous shows, focussing on those that will be back in 2025. Alongside this, Netflix also provided release dates for a whole heap of new stuff.

That includes the headline-grabbing news that Squid Game's third and final season will arrive in the summer, starting on 27 June. That'll be sure to put plenty of bums in seats, even if its second season didn't get quite the same culture-dominating reception as the first.

In fact, it's probably best to give you a proper rundown of what Netflix has confirmed. Here are its TV releases coming in 2025, with dates for those that now have them:

  • Cobra Kai S6 (Part 3) – February 13
  • Devil May Cry – April 3
  • Squid Game S3 – June 27
  • Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Spring 2025
  • Black Mirror S7
  • Emily in Paris S5
  • Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S3
  • The Sandman S2
  • Stranger Things S5
  • The Witcher S4
  • Wednesday S2

And, if you're more into movies, here are the original films coming to Netflix in 2025, too:

  • The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - February 11
  • La Dolce Villa - February 13
  • Plankton: The Movie - March 7
  • The Electric State - March 14
  • Havoc - Spring 2025
  • The Old Guard 2 - Summer 2025
  • Fear Street: Prom Queen - Summer 2025
  • Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein - Fall 2025
  • Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Fall 2025
  • Happy Gilmore 2
  • K-Pop: Demon Hunters
  • The Thursday Murder Club

That's quite a list, featuring big hitters like the return of Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out franchise, a second season of Wednesday, and the long-awaited finale of the Stranger Things arc, which has been years in the making. There are plenty of dates for you to circle in your calendar, too – or, more realistically, just plenty of things to add to your Up Next queue.

Still, I'm probably most impressed by that trailer, which (if viewed in isolation) really is quite an overwhelming one to watch. You could be forgiven for thinking Netflix has hundreds of shows coming out this year (and the real number isn't exactly tiny). So, strap in for 11 more months of stellar content if you're a Netflix subscriber – and check out what's new in February for a shorter view of things.

