Netflix's new trailer for 2025 has honestly overwhelmed me

At the end of last week, Netflix dumped a motherload of news, as well as one of the glitziest trailers you could want for its slate of 2025 content, from TV shows to movies, and it's safe to say it's a bit overwhelming. It's the sort of highly-produced trailer that throws references at you nonstop.

Starring a young woman who optimistically falls into Netflix's library when she opens the app during a boring meeting, it whips through a whole heap of the streamer's most famous shows, focussing on those that will be back in 2025. Alongside this, Netflix also provided release dates for a whole heap of new stuff.

That includes the headline-grabbing news that Squid Game's third and final season will arrive in the summer, starting on 27 June. That'll be sure to put plenty of bums in seats, even if its second season didn't get quite the same culture-dominating reception as the first.

YouTube Watch On

In fact, it's probably best to give you a proper rundown of what Netflix has confirmed. Here are its TV releases coming in 2025, with dates for those that now have them:

Cobra Kai S6 (Part 3) – February 13

Devil May Cry – April 3

Squid Game S3 – June 27

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight – Spring 2025

Black Mirror S7

Emily in Paris S5

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory S3

The Sandman S2

Stranger Things S5

The Witcher S4

Wednesday S2

And, if you're more into movies, here are the original films coming to Netflix in 2025, too:

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep - February 11

La Dolce Villa - February 13

Plankton: The Movie - March 7

The Electric State - March 14

Havoc - Spring 2025

The Old Guard 2 - Summer 2025

Fear Street: Prom Queen - Summer 2025

Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein - Fall 2025

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery - Fall 2025

Happy Gilmore 2

K-Pop: Demon Hunters

The Thursday Murder Club

That's quite a list, featuring big hitters like the return of Benoit Blanc in the Knives Out franchise, a second season of Wednesday, and the long-awaited finale of the Stranger Things arc, which has been years in the making. There are plenty of dates for you to circle in your calendar, too – or, more realistically, just plenty of things to add to your Up Next queue.

Still, I'm probably most impressed by that trailer, which (if viewed in isolation) really is quite an overwhelming one to watch. You could be forgiven for thinking Netflix has hundreds of shows coming out this year (and the real number isn't exactly tiny). So, strap in for 11 more months of stellar content if you're a Netflix subscriber – and check out what's new in February for a shorter view of things.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors