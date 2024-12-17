Netflix's new no.1 show is a masterclass – as top critics rate it 100%

Black Doves sits atop the Netflix chart – and critical reception is strong

Netflix's new no.1 show, Black Doves, has quickly risen to top the best streaming service's chart following its early December release – and it's a refreshing departure from those otherwise feel-good festive shows that are also capturing viewers' attention. The show is set around Christmas time, though, so there is some festive flex.

While there was a lot of excitement around Keira Knightley's starring role in Black Doves ahead of its release, since Netflix aired the show the critical reception has been very strong – Rotten Tomatoes says its 'top critics' rate the show at 100%, which is a rare accolade indeed. Enough to call it a masterclass, no doubt.

Black Doves stars Knightley as Helen Webb, a spy who has been passing on valuable secrets of her politician husband (Andrew Buchan). But when her secret lover, Jason (Andrew Koji), is assasinated, things take a turn – and her employers send in an assassin, Sam (Ben Whishaw), to help protect her.

As you'll note from that ensemble cast of British heavyweights, this is one very British drama-thriller of a show. Its creator, Joe Barton, whose previous work includes the also-100%-rated The Lazarus Project, is certainly a rising screenwriter star.

However, while deemed as a masterclass by top critics, the show isn't seen that way by all. Include all 51 critic scores currently on Rotten Tomatoes and the average rating drops to 94%. Still very strong, of course, although not reflected by audience ratings – where the site's so-called Popcornmeter sits at a much lower 64% rating from verified viewers' scores.

Still, while there are plenty of quality shows to watch on Netflix this December, for an alternative Christmas viewing session – one with a much darker tone than your typically festive shows – all six of Black Doves' episodes are streaming now. It'll likely be knocked from its top chart spot as more festive goodies appear on the streamer.

