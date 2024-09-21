Netflix's latest horror movie trailer shows Anna Kendrick in a chilling new light

Anna Kendrick is showing a new side to her talent in the upcoming Woman of the Hour, which just got its first teaser trailer ahead of a release fairly soon on Netflix.
The horror-thriller is her directorial debut, and she also stars in the movie, which looks almost certain to be a pretty scary look at a historical serial killer who, astoundingly, appeared on a dating show while in the middle of his spree.
That killer was Rodney Alcala, played here by Daniel Zovatto, and he committed his crimes in the late 1970s, making this a period piece. Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, a real-life contestant on the game show The Dating Game who was matched up with Alcala and met up with him for a date.
From the teaser trailer, it looks like we're getting a glimpse of how that date unfolded, from the creepily remote bar he chose to his odd behaviour throughout, and a reluctance to leave Bradshaw alone as things wind up.
Woman of the Hour won't be limited to that evening, though – it promises to walk us through Bradshaw's entire experience of meeting Alcala, including that infamous game show taping and more. There are doubtless some other extremely tense sequences to enjoy in the full film.
How Kendrick fares as a first-time director will be fascinating to see, and the early signs are hugely positive. The movie has already had a big wave of critical reviews from film festivals and screenings, and sits on an impressive 90% fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes.
It got snapped up by Netflix, which is always looking for new ways to cement its position as the best streaming service for horror fans, and will premiere on the service on 19 October worldwide. That means it might be a perfect one to cue up if you're looking to have a spooky movie night around Halloween.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Before then we'll probably get another, longer trailer, so you'll get a second opportunity to get a glimpse of the scary true story it aims to tell, to see whether it merits being added to your watchlist.
Max is a freelance writer with years of experience in tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor. He has tested all manner of tech too, from headphones and speakers to apps and software.
-
Javier Bardem is terrifying fans in latest true-crime trailer from Netflix
Monsters looks like a terrifying real-world tale
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's huge Keri Russell show gets first trailer ahead of new season
The Diplomat is nearly back for more
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's 100%-rated show drops trailer for season 2 – and fans are blown away
Arcane's new season has fans amazed at its fidelity
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
-
Smart kettles are taking over the kitchen – here’s why you need one
3 reasons why you need a smart kettle for your kitchen
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
I tested Huawei's tri-fold phone – Google and Samsung could learn a few new tricks
The Huawei Mate XT is the world's first tri-fold phone – and it's even more impressive than I'd imagined
By Mike Lowe Published
-
10 blockbuster movies coming to Netflix, Amazon, Apple TV+ and Disney+ soon
There are some great films heading to streaming services – here are 10 highlights
By Brian Comber Published
-
Netflix's most eagerly-awaited TV sequel gets a killer new trailer
Are you ready to go back?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
New Apple TV+ crime series trailer looks great – but it's a shame how it sounds
Where's Wanda looks fun, but that dub is surely an error on Apple's part?
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Javier Bardem is terrifying fans in latest true-crime trailer from Netflix
Monsters looks like a terrifying real-world tale
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
How to watch the biggest Emmy 2024 winners on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and Apple TV+
A whole host of Emmys were given to shows on streaming services, so here's where to watch them
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Netflix's huge Keri Russell show gets first trailer ahead of new season
The Diplomat is nearly back for more
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's 100%-rated show drops trailer for season 2 – and fans are blown away
Arcane's new season has fans amazed at its fidelity
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new martial arts movie looks epic – and everyone's saying the same thing
Uprising looks astonishing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published