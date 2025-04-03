Netflix to resurrect Tarantino classic for an unexpected sequel

Quick Summary Netflix will reportedly match David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt together for a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Pitt is said to be reprising his Oscar-winning role as stuntman Cliff Booth in a new movie directed by Fincher and written by Tarantino.

Netflix has scored what could be its biggest movie yet. It will be the home to a surprise sequel to one of Quentin Tarantino's most honoured films, which will also be helmed by a multi-award winning director.

Even one of its Oscar-winning stars will reportedly return for the streaming service's exclusive.

According to Variety, David Fincher will direct the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Tarantino supplying the script. And Brad Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman Cliff Booth.

It will allegedly be streamed by Netflix, which has a first-look deal with Fincher.

Pitt won an Oscar for his portrayal in the film, which was loosely based around the Manson murders in Hollywood in the late 1960s and, specifically, the death of Roman Polanski's wife, Sharon Tate.

Without giving away too many spoilers, Tarantino's take on the grisly real-life events is mostly fictional and revisionary. The new film is also said to be focused on Booth specifically, at a later stage of his life and career,

Variety also hints that it could be adapted from a script Tarantino wrote for his now-scrapped 10th movie. In it, Pitt was to play a movie critic who writes for a porn magazine in the 1970s, and his character was to be very much like Cliff Booth.

It's possible that will be rewritten as the direct sequel now.

There is no timeframe for the new film, nor an official title. Netflix is also yet to comment on the report. However, if it all comes off as planned, this could easily be the biggest movie project the platform has undertaken to date.

Now Mr Fincher, please reconsider making a third season of Mindhunter, please.