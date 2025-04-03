Netflix to resurrect Tarantino classic for an unexpected sequel
Quentin Tarantino might even supply the script himself
Quick Summary
Netflix will reportedly match David Fincher, Quentin Tarantino and Brad Pitt together for a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Pitt is said to be reprising his Oscar-winning role as stuntman Cliff Booth in a new movie directed by Fincher and written by Tarantino.
Netflix has scored what could be its biggest movie yet. It will be the home to a surprise sequel to one of Quentin Tarantino's most honoured films, which will also be helmed by a multi-award winning director.
Even one of its Oscar-winning stars will reportedly return for the streaming service's exclusive.
According to Variety, David Fincher will direct the sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood with Tarantino supplying the script. And Brad Pitt will reprise his role as stuntman Cliff Booth.
It will allegedly be streamed by Netflix, which has a first-look deal with Fincher.
Pitt won an Oscar for his portrayal in the film, which was loosely based around the Manson murders in Hollywood in the late 1960s and, specifically, the death of Roman Polanski's wife, Sharon Tate.
Without giving away too many spoilers, Tarantino's take on the grisly real-life events is mostly fictional and revisionary. The new film is also said to be focused on Booth specifically, at a later stage of his life and career,
Variety also hints that it could be adapted from a script Tarantino wrote for his now-scrapped 10th movie. In it, Pitt was to play a movie critic who writes for a porn magazine in the 1970s, and his character was to be very much like Cliff Booth.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
It's possible that will be rewritten as the direct sequel now.
There is no timeframe for the new film, nor an official title. Netflix is also yet to comment on the report. However, if it all comes off as planned, this could easily be the biggest movie project the platform has undertaken to date.
Now Mr Fincher, please reconsider making a third season of Mindhunter, please.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Finally! Represent 247 launches its first womenswear collection, taking you from street to gym in style
It's about time guys
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Google drops its Nest smoke alarms but First Alert has it covered
Google Nest partners with First Alert on smart smoke and CO alarm
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Did Netflix just reinvent Black Mirror as a comedy series?
Bad Thoughts looks unique
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 obscure sci-fi movies to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more
If you like sci-fi flicks that are off the beaten path, here are three great recommendations
By Brian Comber Published
-
Netflix's new show Ransom Canyon is coming for Yellowstone's lunch money
It's precision-targeted
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix in April: 5 top movies and shows coming to the streamer
Here's what you can't miss this month
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
10 unmissable movies to watch and stream this spring and summer
There are some great films to be released soon, either in cinemas or on streaming services – here are 10 to keep an eye out for
By Brian Comber Published
-
3 superbly surreal TV shows to watch after Severance
So you've finished Severance and want something else that's "out there"? Here are three great choices you can stream now
By Brian Comber Published
-
Netflix's new comedy has some massive stars – and a surprise twist
The Four Seasons will be a time-lapse
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's biggest sequel in memory finally gets a trailer, 29 years after original
Happy Gilmore 2 looks amazing
By Max Freeman-Mills Published