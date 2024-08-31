Netflix's 5 best new shows and movies to watch this September

September is upon us, and while that might mean that summer is slowly but surely slipping away, it also beckons lovely autumnal evenings curling up in front of the TV enjoying some movies or shows.

Netflix never really has a quiet month, but September looks like it could be a particularly juicy time for the streamer, with a whole heap of new films and shows landing on the platform.

If Netflix is your pick as the best streaming service, you'll probably be curious about what you can look forward to this month – we've checked everything out to select some choice highlights for you, complete with trailers and release dates.

The Perfect Couple

The Perfect Couple | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Wednesday September 4th

This intriguing mystery-thriller series looks like it could get really dark, and with Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber in the lead roles, we're excited to see where it takes us.

It centres on a wealthy family meeting up for a wedding, but with the twist of a dead body washing up on their private beach.

We're expecting secrets, manipulation and some fun twists, going from the first teaser that Neftlix released, all anchored by some terrific performances.

Uglies

Uglies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday September 13th

We love a movie with a fun concept, and that box seems to be more than ticked by Uglies. It's set in a futuristic version of our world where joining the rest of society at the age of 16 entails undergoing cosmetic surgery to upgrade your looks and be beautified.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Joey King plays Tally, who stumbles across a huge secret about this system when a friend runs away rather than undergo any procedures, and looks like a classic bit of young-adult stuff. It looks like it'll build to a stirring crescendo, and there's no doubt in our minds that Netflix is hoping it's the start of a franchise.

Emily in Paris Season 4 (Part 2)

Emily in Paris: Season 4 Part 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Thursday September 12th

Emily in Paris is a juggernaut that doesn't seem to be slowing down, and the first half of its fourth season has been doing terrifically well for Netflix, climbing those all-important charts. Fans are now craving the satisfaction of its second half, though, which arrives in September.

It promises some big plot twists, but also a crucial change – Emily's going to Rome (for at least an episode or two). In pursuit of Italian business opportunities (and perhaps romance) it looks like we'll get to soak in the sights of another hugely romantic European city – what's not to love?

Selling Sunset Season 8

Selling Sunset: Season 8 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday September 6th

Another show that has gone from a niche pursuit to an enormous, world-spanning phenomenon, Selling Sunset is about to return for its eighth season (yes, eighth!), and it promises to bring just as much glamour and sass as ever.

In a time when the ultra-rich property market actually isn't thriving, this season looks like it'll put our star realtors under huge pressure to come up with new ways to encourage people into some of the biggest property purchases you could dream up. This might mean stunts, cozying up, or any number of other controversial tactics, and we can't wait to see what they get up to.

Rez Ball

Rez Ball | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming from: Friday September 27th

Closing out the month is Rez Ball, an emotional and intense-looking family sports movie that shines a light on an under-represented community. It focuses on the Chuska Warriors, a high school basketball team from a reservation school that sorely lacks funding.

When an ambitious coach looks to up-end the team's fortunes and push for glory, its players will have to overcome the tragic loss of their most talented member if they want to achieve something immortal. Expect emotional catharsis and hard-hitting truths.