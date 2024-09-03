Marvel teaser shows Disney+'s most-eagerly awaited superhero comeback

Quick Summary A video celebrating the 85 anniversary of Marvel has shown a few upcoming Disney+ TV shows and movies. That includes Daredevil: Born Again, the return of the Man Without Fear to our TV screens.

Marvel has released a video celebrating its 85th anniversary and has included a few glimpses at upcoming movies and TV shows.

As part of the tantalising teases, we get a clip of Agatha All Along, the new Disney+ show that'll debut in 18 September. However, more exciting are the brief looks at Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: Brave New World and the Thunderbolts* movie.

Celebrating 85 Years of Marvel - YouTube Watch On

The return of Daredevil to our TV screens is a huge deal. Charlie Cox will reprise the titular role in a new series for the streaming service next March, with the character heading back to his R-rated roots (as originally made for Netflix).

It'll be loosely based on Frank MIller's superb comic book run and his Born Again story thread (hence the show's name). You only need look at the short clip of the hero in the video to get an idea of what to expect – those eyes!

Thunderbolts* is effectively Marvel's version of the Suicide Squad – it features a team-up of several supervillains who are recruited by the government for missions no-one else will take on.

The fact that David Barbour is back as Alexi Shostakov / Red Guardian hints that it will also have a sense of humour. And we get to see a quick glimpse of the team in the online vid, as an elevator door opens to reveal them.

The movie also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, while Sebastian Stan is back in Bucky Barnes' / The Winter Soldier's lycra pants.

Finally, the biggest tease is reserved for Captain America: Brave New World and, namely, the debut of Red Hulk, who appears in the final shot of the video.

The 2025 film features Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the new Captain America, while Harrison Ford has taken over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross from the late William Hurt. It is Ross that becomes Red Hulk, although we don't have many other details as yet.

Certainly, the MCU is looking to build on the huge success of Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming year, after a period of so-so releases. And, from what we've seen so far, it could well be back to form.