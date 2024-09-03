Marvel teaser shows Disney+'s most-eagerly awaited superhero comeback

Quick Summary
A video celebrating the 85 anniversary of Marvel has shown a few upcoming Disney+ TV shows and movies.
That includes Daredevil: Born Again, the return of the Man Without Fear to our TV screens.
Marvel has released a video celebrating its 85th anniversary and has included a few glimpses at upcoming movies and TV shows.
As part of the tantalising teases, we get a clip of Agatha All Along, the new Disney+ show that'll debut in 18 September. However, more exciting are the brief looks at Daredevil: Born Again, Captain America: Brave New World and the Thunderbolts* movie.
The return of Daredevil to our TV screens is a huge deal. Charlie Cox will reprise the titular role in a new series for the streaming service next March, with the character heading back to his R-rated roots (as originally made for Netflix).
It'll be loosely based on Frank MIller's superb comic book run and his Born Again story thread (hence the show's name). You only need look at the short clip of the hero in the video to get an idea of what to expect – those eyes!
Thunderbolts* is effectively Marvel's version of the Suicide Squad – it features a team-up of several supervillains who are recruited by the government for missions no-one else will take on.
The fact that David Barbour is back as Alexi Shostakov / Red Guardian hints that it will also have a sense of humour. And we get to see a quick glimpse of the team in the online vid, as an elevator door opens to reveal them.
The movie also stars Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, while Sebastian Stan is back in Bucky Barnes' / The Winter Soldier's lycra pants.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Finally, the biggest tease is reserved for Captain America: Brave New World and, namely, the debut of Red Hulk, who appears in the final shot of the video.
The 2025 film features Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as the new Captain America, while Harrison Ford has taken over the role of Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross from the late William Hurt. It is Ross that becomes Red Hulk, although we don't have many other details as yet.
Certainly, the MCU is looking to build on the huge success of Deadpool & Wolverine in the coming year, after a period of so-so releases. And, from what we've seen so far, it could well be back to form.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
Lego bringing original 60s TV Batmobile back to life – the set I've always wanted
Just in time for dinner, dinner, dinner, dinner... Batman
By Rik Henderson Published
-
WhatsApp gets a big update that makes chats much more fun
New features on Android make your chats much more entertaining – and extra AI powers are incoming
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
10 must-see TV shows coming soon to Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, Apple TV+ and more
Our picks of the best shows coming to streaming services before the end of 2024
By Brian Comber Published
-
3 most underrated sci-fi shows on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+
Streaming services are jam-packed with great sci-fi series, but here's 3 you might have missed
By Brian Comber Published
-
Disney+ show with 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes returns for season 4 this week
Only Murders in the Building is nearly back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Disney+ cancels major Star Wars series before it really gets going
Is the sci-fi bubble starting to burst?
By Rik Henderson Published
-
3 most underrated crime shows on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+
Here are three crime dramas you might not have heard of before, but will be glad you finally did
By Brian Comber Published
-
Disney+ prices being hiked up again – the honeymoon period for streaming is surely over
Disney announces a new price rise in the US
By Rik Henderson Published
-
The 5 best kids movies streaming now on Netflix, Disney, Amazon and Apple TV+
Digital nanny to the rescue: these are the best kids movies streaming right now for the holidays
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Disney+'s Andor season 2 has a clever storytelling trick up its sleeve
There's going to be a movie-like feel this season
By Sam Cross Published