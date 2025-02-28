"James Bond" to appear in new TV show soon, but not on Amazon Prime Video

Quick Summary Paramount+ has announced a new TV series from Guy Ritchie which will star ex-James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan. Mobland will hit the streaming service on 30 March and also features Tom Hardy in a leading role.

There has been a lot of talk about the James Bond franchise recently, after the Broccoli family (Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson) announced the sale of their stake to Amazon.

Considering the Broccolis have stewarded the big screen rights to Ian Fleming's superspy since Dr No in the 60s, it has lead some to worry about the direction the 007 juggernaut might head in.

That's yet to be seen, but one former, hugely popular James Bond – which several fans believe should return to make an "out of retirement" film – is set to star in a different series soon. And it's got nothing to do with Amazon's streaming service.

Paramount+ has revealed that Pierce Brosnan, who kicked off his Bond run in the superb GoldenEye in the 90s [pictured], will star alongside Tom Hardy in Mobland. Premiering on the streaming service on 30 March, it's Guy Ritchie's latest TV series and, true to form, centres on London's gangland culture.

It also co-stars Helen Mirren (The Queen, Prime Suspect) and Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon, Dead Man's Shoes) and focuses on two warring crime families, with Hardy playing a "loyal fixer" for one of them.

The show will debut on Paramount+ in the UK, US, Australia and Canada first, with other regions set to get it later in the year.

Ritchie has directed at least one episode of Mobland and there will be plenty of eyes on the shoe to see if he can repeat the success of The Gentlemen – his last foray into scripted TV. That is also set to come back, with Netflix having commissioned a second season.