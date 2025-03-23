Mention Kaitlin Olson's name and most people in the know will wax lyrical about It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia – FX's epic comedy which has been running for 16 seasons. Or maybe they'll make mention that she's a Wrexham FC owner's wife (does that qualify her as a 'WAG'?).

Olson shouldn't be pigeon-holed, though, as her latest comedy caper outside of Sunny is the charming, hilarious and at time moving High Potential. The show was produced for ABC, but you can now stream it on Disney+ – adding another rung to its ladder ini the ascent up the best streaming services rankings.

High Potential (ABC) Trailer HD - Kaitlin Olson series - YouTube Watch On

The show, which is based on a French-language original called HPI (yes, it sounds like a venereal disease), depicts Olson as Morgan, a cleaner out there doing what has to be done to support her young family. Despite her entry role, she's a high IQ boffin who, as it turns out, can solve problems in a flash – including Police cases.

In an exuberant dancing mis-hap when at work in a local office, Morgan stumbles upon an apparent open and shut case, highlighting its errors and helping the force to solve it. She's clearly in the right place but wrong job, which sets the ball rolling for various law-breaking mishaps and comedy quips.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: ABC / Disney+) (Image credit: ABC / Disney+) (Image credit: ABC / Disney+) (Image credit: ABC / Disney+) (Image credit: ABC / Disney+) (Image credit: ABC / Disney+) (Image credit: ABC / Disney+) (Image credit: ABC / Disney+) (Image credit: ABC / Disney+)

I've arrived late to High Potential, which arrived on screens back in 2024 – and achieving its very namesake, too, with critics being unusually praiseful. Rotten Tomatoes' score is sat at a lofty 96% at the time of writing, which is a rare high for a comedy.

What I've really loved about the show, however, is just how criminally capable Olson is. The gal can act and make you laugh – without relying on typical It's Always Sunny tropes. She really owns the role, her character's flamboyant dress sense is often a fantastic punchline in its own right, and it is eminently watchable.

Despite being a late arrival, I'm already keen for season 2 – and, tahnkfully, ABC confirmed on 1 January this year that's in the pipeline. Olson has already commented that production is about to get underway, so I might not be waiting too long for more crime-comedy capers to entertain.