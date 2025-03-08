I was writing about Guy Ritchie at the beginning of the year, as my favourite movie he's made in 25 years, The Gentlemen, left Amazon Prime back in January. I specified a quarter century, just to make sure Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels wasn't within that catchment.

But here's the thing: my other favourite Guy Ritchie movie, Snatch, from back in 2000 has a spin-off series, also called Snatch, that I never knew existed. And it's on Netflix now, where it's crashed the Top 10 in the UK – and is currently sat at no.6, with both its two seasons, which first aired in 2017 and 2018 respectively, available to stream.

Now, I must be clear, this is not a Guy Ritchie series, per se, as he absolutely did not direct it (Alex De Rakoff took those duties). Ritchie is in the credits (as per IMDB), mind, but only to be awarded the "based on characters by" title. Clearly, then, Ritchie was a long distance from this Snatch spin-off – and I can see why, as it's not a patch on the original and, I must say, still incredible movie.

This more recent Snatch series stars, if you can believe it, Rupert Grint, of Harry Potter fame, and certainly as you've never seen him before. He plays Charlie Cavendish, a posh 20-something hustler who discovers gold bullion and ends up out of place in the world of organised crime. The trailer above gives you more than a little taste of what to expect.

While critics weren't convinced by Grint's role – nor the series as a whole, really, with Snatch netting a 39% score on Rotten Tomatoes – some viewers felt differently. The viewer score of 71% on the same site shows there's some favourable views of the series – perhaps it's the zany Britishness, as derived from the original movie.

There's a lot of choice out there right now when it comes to the best streaming services. I'm a massive Apple TV+ advocate at the moment, as Severance and Silo are winning at everything for me. But Netflix always has something to watch – and Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ have been pushing out some positive additions too. With so many shows out there, it's no surprise I'd never heard about this Snatch spin-off before now.