HBO's huge sci-fi show gets first-look reviews that might shock you

When HBO releases a huge new sci-fi show, it can be tempting to just assume that it's going to be a massive hit – the network and streamer is basically a hit factory, and has made some of the best shows of the last few decades. So, you might, like me, assume that Dune: Prophecy will almost certainly be great.

In fairness, there's nothing to suggest that's an impossibility yet, but the first reviews of the show are now out, and they're not as universally glowing as I had hoped they would be. They pale in comparison to Denis Villeneuve's movies, for example, which were far more acclaimed.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the most modern of bellwethers, Dune: Prophecy has a critic score of 71% from over 30 reviews so far, which means it actually only has the "Fresh" rating by a relatively small margin. Whatever you think of Rotten Tomatoes' system, that's not enormously glowing.

Check out the critic scores for Dune and Dune: Part Two for a comparison, and you'll see scores of 83% and 92% respectively, which makes the newly-started series look a little less impressive. Crucially, though, both those movies have audience scores that outstrip the critical consensus – HBO will doubtless be hoping that the series ends up with a settled score that manages the same.

Plus, reviewing TV is a complicated business, even when it's from one of the best streaming services out there – it's now increasingly common for reviewers to only get access to a few episodes from the start of a season before they have to get a review verdict out the door. This can often end up looking frankly foolish.

One example that's been spotlit recently is that IGN gave The Penguin a 5/10 rating when it premiered, a score that now looks pretty harsh given how much acclaim has flowed the show's way over the course of its first season. Given that IGN has also lumped Dune: Prophecy with a 5/10, it'll be interesting to see what unfolds for HBO's even newer show. If you're curious, the first episode is out now – so check it out to see for yourself.