HBO's huge sci-fi show gets first-look reviews that might shock you

When HBO releases a huge new sci-fi show, it can be tempting to just assume that it's going to be a massive hit – the network and streamer is basically a hit factory, and has made some of the best shows of the last few decades. So, you might, like me, assume that Dune: Prophecy will almost certainly be great.
In fairness, there's nothing to suggest that's an impossibility yet, but the first reviews of the show are now out, and they're not as universally glowing as I had hoped they would be. They pale in comparison to Denis Villeneuve's movies, for example, which were far more acclaimed.
On Rotten Tomatoes, the most modern of bellwethers, Dune: Prophecy has a critic score of 71% from over 30 reviews so far, which means it actually only has the "Fresh" rating by a relatively small margin. Whatever you think of Rotten Tomatoes' system, that's not enormously glowing.
Check out the critic scores for Dune and Dune: Part Two for a comparison, and you'll see scores of 83% and 92% respectively, which makes the newly-started series look a little less impressive. Crucially, though, both those movies have audience scores that outstrip the critical consensus – HBO will doubtless be hoping that the series ends up with a settled score that manages the same.
Plus, reviewing TV is a complicated business, even when it's from one of the best streaming services out there – it's now increasingly common for reviewers to only get access to a few episodes from the start of a season before they have to get a review verdict out the door. This can often end up looking frankly foolish.
One example that's been spotlit recently is that IGN gave The Penguin a 5/10 rating when it premiered, a score that now looks pretty harsh given how much acclaim has flowed the show's way over the course of its first season. Given that IGN has also lumped Dune: Prophecy with a 5/10, it'll be interesting to see what unfolds for HBO's even newer show. If you're curious, the first episode is out now – so check it out to see for yourself.
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
-
-
Forget the treadmill – this bodyweight bench workout is the perfect calorie crusher
It's short and sweet, but very sweaty
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
I've never been too fussed about smart locks, but this tiny model has changed my mind
The Level Lock+ (Matter) is seriously impressive
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I can't wait for massive Netflix action movie with Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman
Carry-On looks sublimely silly
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's best new shows revealed in massive new reveal-all trailer
HBO is going big in 2025
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Love Netflix's Drive To Survive? Catch this upcoming series about an F1 icon
Senna will tell a brilliant story
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
After J-Lo's Netflix sci-fi flop, the star takes to Amazon Prime in heartwarming turn
Unstoppable looks hugely heart-warming
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Netflix's new Squid Game 2 trailer raises questions – and I'm already sold
The biggest show in the world is nearly back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Keira Knightley as you've never seen her before in new Netflix thriller series
Black Doves looks like rip-roaring stuff
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
HBO's new crime drama could be your new favourite show
Get Millie Black might be quite dark
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
My favourite Apple TV+ show just got a huge sneak peek before S2
Silo's S2 opening moments look fantastic
By Max Freeman-Mills Published