It was last month when I wrote about how HBO's best new show, The Penguin, is a total masterclass – critically acclaimed, loved by fans, and with every episode on Rotten Tomatoes rated at 100%, it'll surely go down in history as an all-time classic. It's in good company, given HBO's suite of classics over the last few decades.

If you've been keeping up with the show – which airs Sundays on HBO Max in the USA, followed by Monday on Sky/NOW in the UK – then I'm sure you also can't wait for the season finale, episode 8, which airs 10 November (11 November on UK shores – there's a 2am showing if you're super-keen though).

The Penguin | Final Episode Preview | Max

The trailer above is for The Penguin episode 8 specifically, so don't watch if you don't want too many glimpses of what's to come in the finale – I'll be keeping this article strictly spoiler-free, just in case you're not up-to-date with the show as it stands.

Having only just watched the penultimate episode, however, I'm still flummoxed that HBO hasn't yet recommissioned the show. There's no second season confirmed as yet, therefore, which often happens mid-cycle rather than after a season has fully wrapped. Perhaps HBO is waiting for international viewing figures before budgeting for it. Perhaps Colin Farrell (who plays the titular character) is bored of putting on the prosthetic.

I doubt Farrell would step away from the show, however, as he's not only front and centre in his world-beating performance – I think we can all hear the gongs and trophies calling, right? – he's also an Executive Producer on the show. So there's some financial attachment to it for the acting stalwart.

So I'm crossing my fingers and toes that, post 11 November, HBO will do the right thing, go down in history as one of the best streaming services, and recommission The Penguin for season 2. I'm sure there'll be plenty left to explore of the show's rich tapestry of characters and I think a huge audience of fans will be ready and waiting to tune in.