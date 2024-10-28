HBO's best new show is a masterclass, with all episodes rated 100%

I look forward to it every single week: The Penguin is HBO's latest masterclass of a show, which airs Sunday nights in the US, followed by Monday in the UK for Sky TV customers and Now subscribers. If you don't have access to those then, well, I'd suggest subscribing right now is more worth it than perhaps ever before.
Home Box Office is no stranger to success, that's for sure, with smash-hits including The Sopranos, The Wire, Game of Thrones, Boardwalk Empire, Succession, Chernobyl, and many more under its belt. The Penguin is already strong enough to sit among such illustrious company – it's an instant classic that'll be fawned over for years to come.
It's not just a show for Batman fans either: this DC spin-off is the perfect crime drama in my view. Think The Sopranos of the modern era, just set in Gotham City. That it takes place directly after The Batman movie (directed by Matt Reeves in 2022) doesn't make that precursor essential viewing by any means.
I'm not the only one loving The Penguin either: look over its scores on Rotten Tomatoes and every episode has a 100% critics rating. We're only officially five episodes into it (well, six if you're in the USA), with the eighth episode finale due to air in November. I'm certain it'll end on a cliffhanger that sets the scene for a second season. Here's hoping.
From Collin Farrell's unlikely casting as the titular character causing a stir – one, for how he looks on screen and the magic of that prosthetic make-up; two, for how sensational his performance is – to Cristin Milioti's perfect portrayal as Sofia Falcone, the cast are simply sublime.
I'm not here to give away any plotlines or spoilers, as there's plenty to explore in the show. From the way its storied history is referenced, to the tone and cinematography, characterisations and plot twists, The Penguin is HBO's best new show – and a must-watch for crime drama fans. Here's to the next episode's perfect 100% score already!
