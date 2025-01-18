Disney just teased iconic Brit sci-fi – over 60 years after landmark original

If you're tallying up the most iconic British shows of all time, even before you narrow things down with the sci-fi genre, there's no doubt that Doctor Who has to feature on the list. This pioneering family show has repeatedly demonstrated down the decades that kids and parents alike love getting scared.
The show's now in very new territory, having plunged into a partnership between the BBC and Disney that has seen its budget skyrocket, and its distribution change drastically. The second season from this partnership is on the way, in fact, and a first teaser trailer just dropped to give a hint of what's to come when it arrives later in 2025.
This is the era of Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor, and he's bringing more of his trademark charm to the table, but it looks like Season 2 might bring with it a new companion – whether temporary or not. There are glimpses of Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday again, along with Carla Sunday to boot, but we also hear and see from a new character.
This is Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu, and it's unclear whether she's from Earth in our timeline, or potentially from another age entirely. We've known for a little while that a new companion was on the cards, though, and it's fair to say that three can often be the magic number where Doctor Who's banter is concerned.
The one-on-one dynamic can get a little intense, after all, and while that can bring memorable climaxes and finales, much of the joy of the show is in its less important or pivotal episodes. These present simpler adventures without as much overarching meta-plot, and can be scary and fun in equal measure.
This teaser has probably come slightly quicker than some people expected, too, since the show only just appeared for a Christmas special, but the 2025 release window it ends with is pretty broad, to be fair. We'd be surprised if it premieres much before the Summer.
When it does arrive, it'll be on Disney+ but also on the BBC if you're here in the UK, thanks to that partnership. It's a feather in each of their caps to have such a big show in the roster, and we all know that the fight to be the best streaming service involves a voracious need for big shows.
