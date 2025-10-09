The original Dexter came out in 2006, so it's almost 20 years old, which I find pretty mind-boggling. Still, I've been watching the shows since day one, through their highs and inevitable lows, right through to the latest conclusion in Dexter: Resurrection.

There was uproar, however, when Resurrection's first season ended and it seemed Paramount had no plans to continue for a second season. Until now. In a YouTube short video (watch below), Michael C Hall, who plays Dexter Morgan, confirmed a new season is now greenlit.

He begins: "First of all I just want to thank all the fans for tuning in and taking the Dexter: Resurrection ride with us this summer. Hope you enjoyed it.

"Secondly... we've been greenlit for another season. There's more to come!

"The writers' room is assembling now and details will be forthcoming – but I [Michael C Hall] wanted to be the first to let you know that the story continues..."

I'm certainly stoked, as I didn't necessarily see that coming. But Paramount would have been fools not to keep a good thing going. Just look at the ratings – on Rotten Tomatoes the critics were generous with a rare 95% score, with fans largely agreeing, scoring the show 90% on the same site.

Indeed, Dexter: Resurrection was one of the key reasons I continued to pay for my Paramount+ subscription. I thought I was mad when I did the unthinkable and first subscribed to yet another streaming service. But here we are, many shows later, and the likes of MobLand and Tulsa King have kept me locked in.

How the showrunners will move forward in Resurrection is still a mystery, though. Without giving away spoilers, let's just say that the full cast of the first season can't possibly remain for the second season. So something new and fresh has to follow – and I do hope that means a wide casting net for some intriguing new characters.

So what's the problem?

So what's my complaint? Well, preceding Resurrection's airing was Original Sin, the prequel show. It followed a young Dexter, played by Patrick Gibson, as he grew up and learned to control his 'dark passenger'. It was a fun, fresh take on the franchise.

And Paramount still hasn't – and seemingly won't – renew this show. Running both in tandem might not make great sense, I get that, but to miss out of Gibson's take feels like a slip-up. Perhaps he's too busy playing James Bond in I/O Interactive's forthcoming Hitman-like game.

I suppose ratings and viewership talk, though, as Original Sin was never as critically acclaimed. It netted a so-so 70% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes and a more agreeable 78% from fans. Close to an 8/10, therefore, but not in the same stratosphere as Resurrection.

Perhaps I can now let it go. Now that Resurrection is confirmed to be returning – and I'm going to assume 2026 at this early stage; here's hoping? – at least we get some more Michael C Hall action. It just better have the same team working on it, to bring a worthy successor to Dexter's relaunch all these years after the original show.