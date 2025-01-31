Apple's new rom-com looks heartbreaking and hilarious all at once

Many of the best rom-coms ever have a sliver of sadness at their heart, whether it's right out in the open or hidden in certain scenes. Tragedy and comedy often live side by side, after all, a theme that it looks like Apple TV+ will explore quite fully in the upcoming series Love You To Death.
The show just got a full trailer ahead of its premiere on 5 February, and it looks like a vibrant and lively look at how love can take you by surprise. It also seems likely to further flesh out Apple's growing library of non-English language content, which is always great to see.
Love You To Death will star Joan Amargós as Raul, a young(ish) man who gets the diagnosis everyone dreads, finding out that he has cancer and that his life hangs in the balance. Just as he starts to truly despair about how his life's falling apart, he meets Marta (Verónica Echegui).
Her life isn't so simple, either – she's just discovered that she's pregnant, which means that both of them are facing a healthy dose of upheaval. From the looks of things, though, that won't stop the sparks from flying between them as they start a whirlwind romance.
This will feature classic tropes like an awkward first meeting with Marta's parents, friends who aren't convinced of the partnership, and of course the ever-looming threat of chaos in the form of their respective private lives. What's really enticing is how nice the whole show looks visually, though, with a really fun style and some great colour grading that gives it a retro feel.
How things will unfold as the show continues will remain to be seen, but if you're on the lookout for some romantic content to queue up ahead of Valentine's day, this could be perfect for you. Apple TV+ might not be the biggest platform, but it's right up there with the best streaming services partly because of interesting and less headline-grabbing shows like this one.
