Apple TV+'s latest hit sci-fi show is "bonkers", admits its creator

Since its launch at the end of 2019, Apple TV+ has fostered a fine reputation for original programming and especially in the sci-fi field. It has released an impressive lineup of some of the best sci-fi shows available to stream today, and exhibits no sign of stopping.

What's also great is that almost all of its science fiction series are very different. Severance, Foundation, Silo, For All Mankind and Dark Matters are each excellent but also markedly separate in theme and style. And now you can also add Sunny to that – one of Apple's latest hits that again stands apart from the rest.

Based on the novel The Dark Manual by Colin O'Sullivan, it is unusual and quirky with a style of its very own. In fact, it's own creator and screenplay writer, Katie Robbins, calls it "bonkers" and, as we're heading to the conclusion of the series with the finale (episode 10) airing on 4 September, I spoke to her to find out why.

Katie Robbins, creator, writer and executive producer of Sunny on Apple TV+ (Image credit: Apple)

The Dark Manual

Having previously written episodes of Showtime's The Affair (which can also be seen on Sky and Now in the UK), Robbins doesn't have much former experience with sci-fi, but relished the task when she read O'Sullivan's book.

"When I got sent Colin's novel by my agents, I was really surprised. It was in this science fiction realm and I've never written anything in that genre before. But Colin is a beautiful writer and I loved the experience of reading it," she explained.

"Within that story there was this character, Susie Sakamoto, who is an expat living in Japan, a country that I love, And she's just experienced the worst possible thing you can imagine in the loss of her husband and son – she reacts to it with like, sharp elbows and this really sarcastic, biting sense of humour.

"That reaction to hardship is something I resonated with. I really understood and felt connected to her."

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Differences to the novel

That lead Robbins to take on the adaptation, allowing her to focus on the more human, emotive elements of the story. Ironically though, the story is also about a AI-powered robot, which gave the writer an additional creative idea.

"In the novel, [Susie] already has this robot living with her and she really hates it – they're like adversaries. But in terms of creating an arc over the course of a show, she needs to open back up, so if we adjusted what this robot is and bring it into her life in this crisis moment, it could be the thing to open her up."

That sent the writer on a path to learn about AI and robotics, which resulted in the moulding of the mystery that underpins Sunny on the streaming service.

Those who have read the novel will also notice that the robot looks different to the one described by O'Sullivan – Sunny is cuter and more contemporary in some ways, like a cross between a Sony Aibo and the Amazon Astro.

"I did a bunch of research into this field of robotics called HRI, or human robot interaction, that looks at the ways AI can act as a kind of surrogate for people who have closed up," said Robbins.

"It feels safer to interact with a robot, because they're not going to hurt your feelings, or break up with you or something. Then you can get back into the habit of connecting, and then eventually start connecting with people again.

"So it was like, 'What would be the most benign, sweet, cute thing that would feel safe for Susie to interact with?'

"Also, because Susie is Susie, 'What would really piss her off?' She doesn't want anything cute, funny, bright or chipper, so you get a little bit of that odd couple humour as well."

(Image credit: Apple)

Would you own a homebot?

It's not a feeling Robbins particularly shares herself. She;d happily have a Sunny in her life.

"When we did press in Japan, right before the show came out, I hadn't seen the physical robot in a year, since we wrapped. When I saw her, it brought a tear to my eyes.

"Coming out of this period of where we're learning so much about the capacity of AI, I'm pretty scared of them [homebots]. But I wouldn't mind the Sunny we have in our show, that doesn't have the full AI capacity. It's just like a fun puppet."

Full AI, she admits, can be both exciting and worrying in equal measure.

"ChatGPT came out amidst filming and as a writer, the idea of generative AI is really scary for for me, so, you know, it's complicated.

"But I think that Sunny as a character sort of represents my feelings about AI in that there is something really dazzling and enticing about her, and she has the capacity to do good. In one scene, you'll see her being exactly what Susie needs, making her laugh, bringing her out of her shell, taking care of her, protecting her.

"However, in the next scene, she can do something incredibly diabolical, unexpected and scary. And so that is sort of what AI is – It can be really great, but it can also be really terrifying."

Sunny in a nutshell

And so we turned back to the show itself and, as it feels fresh and different to its peers on Apple TV+, I asked its creator to describe it herself.

"It's a dark thriller comedy about a woman who's lost her husband and son in a plane crash, and in consolation, receives this homebot. Together they try to figure out what happened. And I'll definitely add the word 'bonkers' in there, because that's what it is."

Sunny is available on Apple TV+ now, with nine episodes ready to stream and the finale coming to the platform on Wednesday 4 September 2024.

Starring the superb Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), it's great fun, with a stunning visual style, and is another great example of the service's commitment to quality sci-fi.

It's also wonderfully bonkers, for sure.