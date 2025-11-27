Just the other week, my colleague wrote about how an element of Apple TV's subscription would be free from next year – the MLS Season Pass is to be ditched in favour of including content with a regular subscription.

But that got me thinking: ignoring the short-term free trial for new subscribers, is there a way to get a full Apple TV subscription for free? The answer, as it turns out, is yes – but you'll need to fulfil some lofty requirements to be eligible.

Barclays Bank offers a sign-up service to its customers called Barclays Blue Rewards. However, that costs £5 per month (once you're a customer), but it does net you an Apple TV subscription at no further cost – so it does represent a saving for the streaming service.

'But that's not free,' I hear you cry. True! But another of Barclays' services, called Barclays Premier, does offer the Apple TV subscription without you needing to hand over anything further.

Premier, however, is reserved for banking customers who hold a Barclays current account and "either pay in a gross annual income of at least £75,000 – or have a total balance of at least £100,000 in savings in eligible investments."

Ah, well that seems like a rather high bar in which to net an Apple TV subscription 'for free'. But hey, here we are, so if you're well-to-do and need to save a further £119.88 per year, then Premier could be for you – there's even a £400 current account switch incentive.

This may not be the dream answer many of you were hoping for, but even if it's for the sake of trivia – now you know that Barclays Premier customers can obtain a free Apple TV subscription in the UK. Not a trial either, but the full-blown ongoing subscription for as long as they keep the cash flowing.