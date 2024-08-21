Amazon Prime Video getting a surprise sci-fi series that gamers will especially love

New TV show from the director of Deadpool is coming in December

Secret Level (Prime Video)
Amazon Prime Video is getting a new TV series based on multiple video games this December.

Secret Level is made up of 15 episodes, each based on a recognisable game.

As well as several game announcements and trailer reveals, this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation included a surprise for subscribers of Prime Video – the service is getting a new anthology TV series from the director of Deadpool.

Tim Miller, who also helmed Terminator: Dark Fate and Love, Death & Rockets, took to the stage to announce Secret Level, an adult-animated show whereby each episode tells a story based on a different video game.

Many of them will be pure sci-fi, others action-adventure and/or fantasy, but all should be instantly recognisable by gamers.

The games featured will include Pac-Man, Mega Man, Dungeons & Dragons, Armored Core, Concord, Warhammer 40,000, and a PlayStation episode including a myriad of different titles.

It is being produced by Miller's own Blur Studio and will be available on the streaming service from 10 December.

Amazon Prime Video and gaming

Amazon has been doubling down on gaming of late, with the next Tomb Raider title to be published by the retailer and tech giant. It is also making a live action Tomb Raider TV series for Prime Video, which is being written and produced by the excellent Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Rival streaming platform Netflix will beat it to the punch though, with its own animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. That will debut on the service on 10 October.

There may even be further games TV shows announced during Gamescom this week – and several games based on TV and movies. We'll bring you all the news as we get it.

Gamescom is being held in Cologne, Germany and runs until the end of the weekend (Sunday 25 August 2024).

