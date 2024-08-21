Amazon Prime Video getting a surprise sci-fi series that gamers will especially love

Quick Summary
Amazon Prime Video is getting a new TV series based on multiple video games this December.
Secret Level is made up of 15 episodes, each based on a recognisable game.
As well as several game announcements and trailer reveals, this year's Gamescom Opening Night Live presentation included a surprise for subscribers of Prime Video – the service is getting a new anthology TV series from the director of Deadpool.
Tim Miller, who also helmed Terminator: Dark Fate and Love, Death & Rockets, took to the stage to announce Secret Level, an adult-animated show whereby each episode tells a story based on a different video game.
Many of them will be pure sci-fi, others action-adventure and/or fantasy, but all should be instantly recognisable by gamers.
The games featured will include Pac-Man, Mega Man, Dungeons & Dragons, Armored Core, Concord, Warhammer 40,000, and a PlayStation episode including a myriad of different titles.
It is being produced by Miller's own Blur Studio and will be available on the streaming service from 10 December.
Amazon Prime Video and gaming
Amazon has been doubling down on gaming of late, with the next Tomb Raider title to be published by the retailer and tech giant. It is also making a live action Tomb Raider TV series for Prime Video, which is being written and produced by the excellent Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
Rival streaming platform Netflix will beat it to the punch though, with its own animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. That will debut on the service on 10 October.
There may even be further games TV shows announced during Gamescom this week – and several games based on TV and movies. We'll bring you all the news as we get it.
Gamescom is being held in Cologne, Germany and runs until the end of the weekend (Sunday 25 August 2024).
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
