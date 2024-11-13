After J-Lo's Netflix sci-fi flop, the star takes to Amazon Prime in heartwarming turn

J-Lo is a bankable star, and there's no doubt about that, but it's also fair to say that her back catalogue is of somewhat mixed quality. Especially recently, she's been in a few genuine turkeys.
After the disappointment of shocking reviews for her Netflix original Atlas earlier this year, a sci-fi epic that simply flopped, she's now back with one of the other best streaming services around. Amazon Prime Video recently uploaded a trailer for its upcoming movie Unstoppable, which stars J-Lo in a major role.
The movie tells the unbelievable true story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), an aspiring wrestler who was born with one leg but didn't let that stop him from trying to reach the summit of his sport. It takes a look at the stressful time he went through trying to secure a college scholarship despite his disability.
J-Lo plays Anthony's mother, his greatest supporter – one who's willing to ignore easy short-term wins to help him secure the future she knows he deserves. It looks like a much more tied-down role than her showing in Atlas, and that hopefully means she can showcase her best acting work.
She's not the only big name in the cast, though, with Don Cheadle also showing up as Anthony's college coach, along with Michael Peña as the high school coach who can't quite believe what Anthony's truly capable of. Bobby Cannavale plays Anthony's dad, who might find it a little more difficult to have faith that his son's going to make it big.
There's nothing quite like a sports movie at this time of year, as families start to come back together for the holidays, and Unstoppable looks like it could hit just the right blend of optimism, emotional notes, and triumphant wrestling moments. That said, you won't be able to sit down and watch it this holiday season, since Unstoppable doesn't hit Prime Video until early next year, on 16 January 2025.
I'd say it's a bit of a shame that it therefore won't be an option over the holidays, but then again it's always nice to have something to look forward to early in the new year. If you're a Jennifer Lopez fan, this has to be one for your watchlist.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
