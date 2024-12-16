3 best spy shows to stream after Day of the Jackal

The thing about super assassin "The Jackal" is that he could be anyone: your neighbour, the Just Eat delivery guy, heck, he could be you and you wouldn't even know it. He is that good.
The only thing we do know is that he isn't any of the people in these three spy shows, although they are each also excellent and very much worth streaming if you're sad that the first season of Day of the Jackal is now over.
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Amazon Prime Video)
One of Tom Clancy's most popular characters, Jack Ryan has been through many different iterations and personifications over the years. From Harrison Ford’s running and pointing to Chris Pine’s bland and pointless portrayal, there have been plenty of Ryans in film – not all of them successful.
However, Amazon's 2020s version is arguably the best. The four season show is action packed, thrilling, mature and intelligent. It has huge production values and ambition, builds huge stories and is never afraid of pushing boundaries.
Well worth a watch.
Bodyguard (Netflix)
Sometimes in life you want an expensive, fancy and well presented meal, and sometimes you want to just eat a dirty burger, at 4am, from a van that hasn't been cleaned in over a decade. Bodyguard is that burger.
Produced and first shown by the BBC before being added to Netflix, this is a show that forgets about things like sense, procedure or logic and just gives the audience big, loud and flashy shoot outs and explosions. Making very little sense and having no real cultural impact, it is however a lot of big stupid fun.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There is a follow up season teased, but for now it's just one and done... very much like that 4am burger.
The Old Man (Disney+)
Proving once and for all that old people can beat up multiple much younger, stronger, trained assailants as long as they have a fantastic stunt coordinator and some very large dogs, The Old Man puts the always amazing Jeff Bridges into the shoes of a crusty old spy. And to great effect.
He plays a retired CIA agent drawn back into action to protect his family and there's plenty of twists and turns along the way. Originally made for FX in the US, the show also lets the world know that Disney means business with its streaming service.
Brutal, well-written and gripping, The Old Man is the definition of a modern TV classic.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
-
-
How to choose the best robot vacuums to help with the Christmas cleanup
We look at the best robot vacuums to help make tidying up at Christmas that little bit easier
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
Soundcore C40i review: More comfort, less battery – a fair trade?
The Soundcore C40i delivers a balanced sound and improved comfort, but its minimal upgrades over the C30i might leave budget-conscious buyers questioning the value.
By Matt Kollat Published
-
Loved The Revenant? New Netflix Western series looks just as epic
American Primeval looks chilling
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
You'd have to pay me more than $5 million to be on this massive new Prime Video show
Beast Games looks like terrifying pressure
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
3 essential Netflix shows you never knew existed
Fancy something different to watch? Here are three shows you may never have thought of before
By Brian Comber Published
-
Forget The Rings of Power – Prime Video's best fantasy show is coming back
The Wheel of Time is still turning
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
My favourite Prime Video show gets an action-packed trailer at long last
Reacher is finally back
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This Netflix thriller with a Slow Horses star looks incredibly stressful
Missing You is a guaranteed pulse-raiser
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Apple TV+ now available in the unlikeliest of places
Watch the likes of Severance, Slow Horses and Ted Lasso in a rival app
By Rik Henderson Published
-
3 alternative Christmas movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+
Elf and Home Alone are obviously brilliant, be here are three other films you might not have thought to watch this holiday season
By Brian Comber Published