Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon is at its cheapest price ever for Prime Big Deal Days

As any Lego fan will tell you, the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series is one of the best builds around. However, at £734.99, it's not exactly an everyday purchase.

Thankfully though, Amazon has slashed the price as part of its Prime Big Deal Days sales – knocking over £200 off the RRP. That makes it just £549.99 right now.

Other retailers have followed suit, too, giving you options on where to buy it. UK toy store Smyths is one, if you'd rather buy it from there.

One word of warning, this deal is likely to sell out swiftly – it has on Prime Day and Black Friday in the past, so be quick if you want to nab the biggest Lego bargain around.

If that deal's still too rich for your tastes, Smyths Toys has also reduced the 1,351 piece Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon, which is still a superb set.

It also comes with seven minifigures from the different Star Wars movies – Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, R2-D2, Finn, Boolio, and D-O.

Usually £149.99, you can now get it for just £119.99 – £30 off..

A final Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon option is available too. The adult collectible 75375 set is similar to the Lego Star Wars helmets range, so is smaller and designed to be displayed after the build.

Like the Ultimate Collector Series, it is available as a Big Deal Days deal, now priced at £54.97 – a 27% drop on its usual £74.99 ticket.

Why buy the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set?

The Collector Series Millennium Falcon is a mammoth build that will take a fair while to complete. It comprises 7,541 pieces and comes with two complete crews, with the likes of Han Solo and Chewbacca joined by Finn and Rey from the more recent movies.

Once constructed, the Millennium Falcon has removable hull pieces so you can see inside at the intricate detail, and its replica scale means the crew can even fit inside the cockpit.

It really is a rather special Lego set that you'll covet for years (I know I would).