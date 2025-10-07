The incredible Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon deal is back – and this time it's brought some friends

One of the most highly regarded and sought after deals each big sales period is for the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ultimate Collector Series – and this latest Prime Big Deal Days is no exception.

It makes complete sense. After all, the enormous Lego set usually costs £734.99 – so getting almost £200 off is a massive deal – both figuratively and literally.

You can get it now for just £550.90 on Amazon UK – a mammoth 25% off. And if that's still too rich for your blood, other Millennium Falcon sets are available with big discounts too.

So check out the below. There should be something for every Lego and Star Wars fan.

Amazon also has a great deal on the 75105 Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon – as seen in The Force Awakens.

It also comes with seven minifigures from – Han Solo, Chewbacca, Rey, Finn, Tasu Leech, a Kanjiklub gang member, and BB-8.

Usually £214.75, you can now get it for just £199.99.

A final Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon option is available too. The adult collectible 75375 set is similar to the Lego Star Wars helmets range, so is smaller and designed to be displayed after the build.

Like the Ultimate Collector Series, it is available with a nice discount, now priced at £49.30 on Amazon – more than a third off its usual £74.99 ticket.

Why buy the Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon Collector Series set?

The Collector Series Millennium Falcon is a mammoth build that will take a fair while to complete. It comprises 7,541 pieces and comes with two complete crews, with the likes of Han Solo and Chewbacca joined by Finn and Rey from the more recent movies.

Once constructed, the Millennium Falcon has removable hull pieces so you can see inside at the intricate detail, and its replica scale means the crew can even fit inside the cockpit.

It really is a rather special Lego set that you'll covet for years (I know I would).