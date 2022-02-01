Hints & Tips

FAQs

Does SportsShoes offer free delivery? No. SportsShoes standard UK delivery starts at £4.99 and your order will be sent to you within 48 hours. If you’re delivering to another country, the costs will be different and are available in your local currency.

What is SportsShoes returns policy? SportsShoes will exchange or refund any items which are returned within 100 days of receipt and are in perfect condition in the original packaging and with the right labels attached. There are multiple return options available which include Asda toyou, Hermes or InPost pickup (you’ll be charged for these services).

How do I exchange an item? If you wish to return and exchange your item, you’ll need to include the code and size, and return your order similarly to the returns policy. SportsShoes will then send you a replacement order free of charge and this will be done within 24 hours of receiving your return.

How do I track my order? To track your order, head to the ‘Order Tracking’ page on the SportsShoes website. Enter your order ID and delivery postcode and you’ll be able to view your order status.

What payment methods are available? Customers can pay using major credit and debit cards, American Express, GiroPay, Sofort and Klarna.

Do SportsShoes offer a price match guarantee? Yes. SportsShoes offer a price beat commitment where if you find something cheaper elsewhere, they’ll beat the price by at least £1 and give free UK standard delivery on the order.

Is there a SportsShoes store near me? No. SportsShoes is an online-only store.

How do I contact the SportsShoes customer service team? To contact SportsShoes, call them on 01274 530 530, submit a contact form, contact them on social media or start a live chat on their website.

How to use SportsShoes discount codes

1. Find the SportsShoes discount code that you want to use and head to their website after reading the terms and conditions. You can find these codes on the T3 SportsShoes discount code page or the SportsShoes website, emails and social media channels.

2. Do your shopping, add everything to your basket and head to checkout.

3. At the checkout, you will have to log in to your account, sign up for an account or continue as a guest. Fill out your details, shipping information and payment details.

4. Once you get to payment, type in the code into the discount code box provided and click ‘Apply’.

Everything to know about running head torches

As we’re still in winter, many runners are venturing out in the morning and evening to run in the pitch black. While this can be enjoyable for some people, running in the dark can be scary and dangerous. If you’re running down a poorly lit path without any light to guide you, you’re increasing the risk of injury and putting your safety in danger. If you’re unable to see in front of you, cars, cyclists, motorists and other pedestrians won’t be able to see you either which can cause dangerous collisions.

Some runners run with their phone torches leading the way which isn’t the best way to light your path. Instead, this keeps your hands full while you run, creates an uneven light trail and wastes the battery on your phone. What many runners have opted for is a head torch. Head torches are essential if you’re a regular runner or you run on uneven or different terrain. Rather than avoiding your favourite routes due to the darkness, you can now strap on a head torch and run with confidence. If you have any kind of emergency, a head torch is a vital piece of safety equipment as it makes you visible to other people who might be able to help you if you get lost or take a fall.

So what should you look for when buying a head torch? The main features you want to think about are shape, size and weight. It’s always handy to pick a torch which will fit the proportions of your head. If the band or light is too big for your head, it can slip down and get in the way. On the other hand, if it’s too small or tight, you won’t be able to see well in front of you and it can be uncomfortable while you run.

It’s also important to consider your run types and lengths. If you do short runs along lit roads or paths, steer towards the slightly cheaper torches as you won’t be using it for as long or as often. Alternatively, if you run on dark off-road terrain and for a long period of time, investing in a more expensive and high brightness torch is a better option for you.

Running shoes: road, trail & cross country

Unsurprisingly, SportsShoes are best known for their wide selection of shoes from popular footwear brands. Their running shoes are extremely popular and they have multiple options for men, women, children and for different environments.

If you’re a serious runner and you run over many surfaces, it’s important to have specialist shoes for each style of run you go on. For example, you wouldn’t wear shoes with running spikes on them if you’re going for a quick jog around the street but you would if you wear on an athletic track. SportsShoes offer running shoes designed for the road, trail, cross country and track and field. Depending on the runs you typically do, stick to a pair of shoes that are tailored to these type of tracks and if you run on more than one terrain, invest in a couple of specialist pairs.

If you’re unsure what type of shoe or brand works best for you, SportsShoes offer a free gait analysis on their website. Gait analysis determines how your feet move and land while you run and finds you the right shoe to work with this or to correct your feet. For example, many people overpronate when they run (their feet turn inwards) so to tackle this, you’ll most likely be offered shoes that have an insole that is higher on the inside of the foot to fix it. SportsShoes also have their expert hubs that give runners advice on trails, running and training so you can run with ease and with the best equipment on the market.