YouTube Music for Wear OS finally adds support for older smartwatches

Google has just announced that the YouTube Music Wear OS app is now available on select older devices running Wear OS 2. The recently launched smartwatch app gives users the ability to enjoy ad-free offline listening provided that they are a YouTube Music Premium subscriber.

Until today's announcement, Google’s YouTube Music app was initially exclusively launched on Wear OS 3, meaning that only the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were able to use the app in the short term.

Thankfully, Google is now expanding the app's compatibility in a limited capacity to Wear OS 2. The firm has issued a press release that says the app now works with "select smartwatches" running the older version of Wear OS.

Not all of the Android-powered best smartwatch models will be supported just yet, but it does specifically namecheck several Wear OS 2 devices that will get support for YouTube Music from today. This includes Gen 6 smartwatches from Fossil and Michael Kors, as well as Mobvoi’s Pro 3 Cellular/LTE and E3 models, TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, and E3 devices.

Wear OS 2 support

Support will extend to more Wear OS 2 devices "later this year," says Google, though the company hasn't provided any exact details on a date for this or a timeline of future updates.

Aside from the perks of additional music controls, including the ability to "like" songs, the YouTube Music app enables the 'Smart Downloads' feature that automatically selects and stores new music to your watch's storage through a Wi-Fi connection. We fully expect the app to roll out to lots more smartwatches over the coming year, but for now, we'll have to wait for more precise details.