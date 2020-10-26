Xbox Series X Halo edition will make you forget about Halo Infinite's delay

The Xbox Series X was all set to launch with Halo Infinite – the first next-gen Halo title – but fans were disappointed when news of a delay dropped that could see the game's release postponed until 2022.

It's not all bad news though, with Halo: The Master Chief Collection getting a next-gen upgrade that'll see the older titles get a 4K, 120fps makeover, but this Halo edition Xbox Series X is just the icing on the cake, and will be at the top of every fan's wish list.

Before you get too excited, Halo The Forerunner Series X is another amazing concept created by Xbox Pope, who knocked up a render of a Halo Infinite Xbox Series S just last month.

The design seems to have been inspired by a tweet from the official Halo Twitter account sharing a snippet of lore about the series' Forerunners, "an advanced species that dominated the galaxy in the distant past."

Xbox Pope sticks with the black colorway we're familiar with, but spruces it up with splashes of orange, and detailing themed around the Forerunner glyph called the Eld while the Reclaimer symbol is emblazoned on both the console and controller.

We've seen a ton of fan renders of both consoles – with the Spider-Man Miles Morales edition PS5 being the most recent – and now that we know the PS5 faceplates can be swapped out, we'll no doubt see an explosion of custom designs on sale, as well as official ones from Sony.

The Xbox Series X seems to be stuck with just the one color for now, but on the plus side, it's smaller and less ostentatious than Sony's console. Fans who do want their flamboyant fix however, will just have to keep dreaming.