Dishonored, the pretty darn tasty 2012 stealth-action game where you played a magical assassin capable of warping time and space to your will, is back and this time it looks even more mental.

Multiple playable characters seem to be just the start of the changes and improvements in the new title, with a host of new demigod-style powers for you to master as you murderize your way through the game's fresh new locations.

Anyway, enough talk, right. Bring on the kills!