Watch Super Bowl online for free: All the free-to-air channels and streaming trials available

One of the biggest sporting events of the year, it's likely everyone across the globe will be scrambling to find a decent Super Bowl live stream to get a load of the action on the field. Want to watch Super Bowl online for free? Of course you do.

Whether or not you're a big sporting fan or simply a part-time spectator that likes to tune into the big games, it's fair to assume a sport subscription may not be attached to everyone's TV package.

Thankfully you won't have to hurtle across the field to score a touchdown - or a decent free stream in this instance. We've done all the legwork for you. Compiling a list of all the free-to-air channels around the world, as well as any free trial opportunities to make the most of, this is your best bet for watching the Super Bowl 2021 without parting from your cash.

Don't miss a moment as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face last year's champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and, of course, all the fireworks of the Halftime Show.

How to watch Super Bowl online for free: what streaming services offer a free trial?

Our top tip for finding a way to watch Super Bowl online for free is making the most of streaming services. While these services are often paid-for, many do offer a free trial period, allowing new customers to check out the service and see if it's for them.

Thankfully a lot of the streaming services that will be showing live coverage of Super Bowl Sunday have free trial periods.

Find a list of which streaming services are hosting the Super Bowl in some major NFL-loving countries, and their free trial periods, with some spanning from three days to a whole month. This free trial length will then depend on when you can sign up with the Super Bowl taking place on February 7.

BBC iPlayer - Free to UK viewers (with TV license)

CBS All Access - US customers get a 7-day free trial

Fubo.TV - US customers get a 7-day free trial on Family and Latino Quarterly plans

Hulu + Live TV - US customers get a 3-day free trial

Yahoo Sports - US viewers can download the Yahoo Sports app and watch for free

DAZN - customers in Canada and Germany get a 1-month trial

Kayo Sports - Australian customers get a 14-day free trial

Spark Sport - customers in New Zealand get a 7-day free trial

With many of these streaming services offering compatibility across a number of devices, you'll be able to catch every pass, kick and touchdown no matter where you are or what device you're watching on.

Of course every streaming service may be slightly different, so be sure to check what devices the service supports before diving in. However, you can expect to watch Super Bowl online free across Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, Mac, Windows, and more.

What free-to-air channels can you watch Super Bowl on?

Want to watch sports the old fashion way? Short of being one of the lucky 22,000 people who got tickets to this year's slightly more lowkey Super Bowl, you can always get yourself comfortable in front of the TV.

Though a lot of the action will feature on cable and satellite channels, there are some free-to-air channels across the globe broadcasting all the action. Are you one of the lucky ones?

BBC One - UK

ProSieben - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Luxembourg

Channel 7 - Australia

TF1 - France

TV6 - Portugal

How to watch Super Bowl online for free when outside of the country

When it comes to accessing streaming services when you're outside of the country, you may hit some walls due to geo-restrictions. For the most part, streaming services lock their library of content, making it impossible to watch if you're not in the country it's set to.

However, with the help of our chosen best VPN, you can unlock just about any streaming service and watch as if you were right at home. This is because, as well as offering lots of security features and, in some instances, helping to improve the speed of your Internet, VPN providers often have thousands of servers situated across a vast range of locations around the world.

By hopping onto one of these servers, then, as well as benefitting from that extra layer of security, you can appear as if you're browsing elsewhere - in this instance, you'll appear as if you're within your home country, looking to watch the Super Bowl on, say, CBS All Access.

Watch Super Bowl online free no matter where you are with our top choice VPN provider. Working seamlessly to hurdle over any geo-blocks thrown at it, ExpressVPN remains our top recommendation when looking for a nifty VPN. With exceptional security features, and near unbeatable speeds, as well as the ability to unlock any geo-restricted content. What's more, if you're still unsure what VPNs are all about, ExpressVPN allows new customers to trial its services with a 30-day all your money back guarantee. This is certainly your best bet for catching the big game if you're out of the country when it's on. Get ExpressVPN now with a 30-day money back guarantee

How to use a VPN to watch Super Bowl online for free

If this is your first rodeo when it comes to the world of VPN, it certainly can be a bit daunting. However, broken down, the world of virtual private networks isn't all that complicated. That being said, allow us to walk you through it step by step.

Dwindled down to its most basic function, a VPN allows you to more securely browse online and maintain anomality by utilising a range of protocols that encrypt your data. That is, it takes your browsing data and turns it into code, so that no unauthorized snoopers can see what you're up to.

A part of this encryption is done by switching your IP address. IP addresses pick up your location, as well as the device you're using. By switching your IP address, then, you're changing this to seem as if you're elsewhere. This is done by hopping on a different server.

Hosting thousands of servers across the world, this means you can appear as if you're browsing just about anywhere, from the US, to the UK, to Australia. For those looking to use a VPN for streaming, if you want to access content whilst outside of the US you can choose a server in this location and fly straight through those blocks to watch content as if you were there.

Once you've made a choice of your VPN, whether ExpressVPN or one for the specific device you plan to use, we'd recommend giving it a try ahead of time to ensure it works. With a VPN for almost every device, including iPad VPN, Fire Stick VPN, and Android VPN, functionality can differ depending on your task. Also, it's worth noting the status of a VPN constantly changes. One day it may be able to unblock a particular service, but face issues the next.

Thankfully many VPN providers offer a risk-free period in which to try out its product, including ExpressVPN which has a 30-day money back guarantee for new customers.