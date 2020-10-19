Trent Alexander-Arnold's Under Armour Clone Magnetico Pro football boots will provide unmatched agility on the pitch

If you are not overly familiar with the Under Armour brand, you might not know that the American brand manufactures one of the best football boots that's currently available: the Under Armour Clone Magnetico Pro. In fact, the Clone Magnetico Pro is so good it's on par with other best-in-class football boots, such as the Adidas X Ghosted and the Nike Mercurial Dream Speed 2.

• Buy the UA Clone Magnetico Pro football boots for £220/$250 directly from Under Armour

Gone are the days when Under Armour was only famous for its gym apparel series. No, UA is shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with in more than just one field and the Clone Magnetico Pro is fine example of the innovation and forward-thinking that's happening right now within the confined walls of the UA headquarters in Baltimore.

What makes the UA Clone Magnetico Pro boots stand out from the crowd? For one, the fit of the Clone upper is sublime, it really feels like a second skin. Wearing the boots is like attaching some cleats directly on to your feet: there is no extra material anywhere, the Clone upper follows the contour of the feet almost perfectly.

But it's not just what's outside that matters, as we all know. Inside the boots, an internal layer of flexible, auxetic material will further enhance the the symbiotic relationship between the boots and your feet. In case you skipped physics classes in high school, auxetic materials become thicker when stretched, perpendicular to the applied force.

This means when you turn fast in the Clone Magnetico Pro boots, they won't get softer and stretched, but instead, they will provide extra support around the most critical areas around the feet. This extra support translates into sharper turns, more agile lateral movement and greater comfort levels overall.

There is a lot of tech under the feet too. The Charged Cushioning footbed "absorbs impact and converts it into forward momentum", as Under Armour puts and the soleplate not only provides a lightweight chassis for the boots, but it is also super flexible and responsive at the same time. It bends to your will, all the while retaining the boots' structure.

Finally, right at the bottom of the boots, the conical studs grip into the pitch and let you accelerate at an unmatched speed in any direction. Just to clarify, the UA Clone Magnetico Pro boots won't make you faster, they 'merely' enable you to go as fast as you can. If you ever felt like your boots were holding you back from reaching your maximum potential on the pitch, this won't be the case with the UA Clone Magnetico Pro.