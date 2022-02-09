Top 3 Samsung Galaxy S22 upgrades we're most excited about

Only a few more hours until the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S22 event gets underway, with excitement for the new device ever rising.

As one of the biggest highlights of the technology calendar, the Samsung presentation itself will officially kick off at 10AM ET / 7AM PT / 3PM GMT and naturally, there are dozens of different upgrades consumers will be looking out for. Can the South Korean maker deliver, though? It's a big ask.

To keep the excitement going right up until the Samsung Galaxy S22 reveal, it's time to have a look at what upgrades I'm particularly excited about. These are my own personal picks that would help persuade me to put a pre-order down right away. Let's begin.

Upgraded camera

(Image credit: Samsung)

The number one upgrade I'm hoping for from the Samsung Galaxy S22 is a better camera, as the biggest leak to do the rounds on the web surrounds a new "Super Resolution Photo" mode. This would allow images to deliver "unimaginable clarity and depth" by utilising two of the S22's sensors simultaneously. Further leaked details point to the S22 being able to record videos at 8K resolution with up to 60 frames per second. Considering the S21 could only manage 8K at 24 frames per second, this would make a massive difference.

Better charging

(Image credit: Samsung)

As phones continue to advance further, phone battery life seems to worsen every generation. Just once I'd like to get through an entire day without my Samsung being on the verge of dying. Well, if one of the latest rumours is to be believed, it's looking like the S22 will have a 65-watt charging capability, so at the very least you'll be able to quickly juice up when in a rush. The S21 took just over an hour to charge to 100% so this new improvement might push into down to just under 60 minutes.

New colours

(Image credit: Samsung)

Look, I'm a simple man. All the spec improvements in the world go a long way but at the end of the day, sometimes you just want your mobile to have a colour you really like. More options the better is my motto. The Galaxy S21 is available in six colours: Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, Phantom Gray, Phantom White Phantom Violet, Phantom Pink.

One of the standouts was the Galaxy S21 Plus model's stunning Phantom Red, something I'm really hoping might make its way to the regular model. On top of that, there are rumours (via Galaxy Club ) that new rose gold and green will be added to the line-up alongside the returning white and black.