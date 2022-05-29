These Timex x Stranger Things watches are a must-buy for fans of the Netflix show

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Timex has just released its newest special edition collection in collaboration with Netflix's Stranger Things. The Timex x Stranger Things collection brings the hit show to your wrist and promises to turn the watch world Upside Down.

The new collection has launched just in time for Season 4, with Volume 1 of Stranger Things 4 now streaming globally on Netflix, with Volume 2 launching on July 1.

Stranger Things is set in the early 1980s and is packed with retro throwbacks, from synth-heavy musical undercurrents to period-perfect wardrobes.

For this special edition collection, Timex has dug into its archive to resurface three cult classics from this iconic era. These include the Timex Camper, Timex T80, and the unforgettable Timex Atlantis.

(Image credit: Timex)

Stranger Things graphics creep across all three styles with this otherworldly collection.

The Timex Camper is sported by Lucas Sinclair in the forthcoming season, but this special edition features an ominous Indglo backlight and hidden image.

The two digital watches, Timex T80 and Timex Atlantis feature a customized alarm with the Stranger Things melody.

Viewers may have already spotted Sheriff Hopper’s Timex Atlantis in previous seasons – an iconic watch Timex has rereleased in his honor. Things really start to get eerie once the clock strikes 3:00 PM, revealing a backwards number three. The reason? Only time will tell…

The Timex x Stranger Things capsule is available in three styles: Camper (40mm), Timex T80 (34mm), Timex Atlantis (40mm), each retailing for £80.

The Timex x Stranger Things collection will be available for purchase starting today on the Timex website.

If you're in the UK you can buy the collection at WatchShop.com (opens in new tab) – there's currently 25% off with the code 'SAVE25'.