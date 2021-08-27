This Beko Vacuum Blender keeps your smoothies fresher for longer

It’s all about the freshness for getting the most out of fruit and veg, but when it comes to blending then a loss of nutrients often results because of oxidation. But Beko’s Vacuum Blender, on show at IFA 2019 adds a funky twist to making smoothies. With added help from their new HarvestFresh refrigerator range.

The small home appliance market is vast, as you can see from the likes of our best blenders 2019 and best protein shake blender 2019 guides, but we’re really keen on this kitchen new worktop gem.

The Beko Vacuum Blender removes all of the air from the jug before it goes ahead and pulverises your plums, raspberries et al into litres of the smooth stuff. The best thing about doing this is that it subsequently allows you to make a bunch of liquid goodness the night before you plan on drinking it the morning after. That’s highly useful if you’ve got literally no time to do anything before leaving for work.

• Buy the Beko Vacuum Blender TBV8104X

So instead of opening the fridge and seeing a whole load of separated nastiness as can often happen with regular blenders, you get the rather more appealing sight of perfectly preserved and nicely smoothed fruit and/or vegetables. Simply chuck your preferred items into the vacuum blender at the end of the day and you’ll be perfectly placed to enjoy the fruits of your labours the next morning.

Beko's Vacuum Blender lets you keep your pulped fruit and veg in tip-top condition until the next day (Image credit: Beko)

What we really like about this is the convenience factor, because not many of us have time to start blending things before breakfast. Making a tea or coffee is often the most time we have, so the ability to have a fresh smoothie on tap makes a lot of sense.

Beko has gone big on the freshness front too, especially when it comes to keeping the fruit and vegetables that we buy in top form. By mimicking sunlight inside its new range of HarvestFresh fridges and freezers no less.

Beko's new HarvestFresh feature uses red, green and blue LEDs to convince fruit and veg to stay fresh for longer (Image credit: Beko)

Yep, just when you thought manufacturers must have run out of ideas for making fridge freezers more interesting the company also took the covers off its

HarvestFresh refrigeration technology. This is a new feature that uses red, green and blue LEDs to convince the likes of tomatoes, peppers and courgettes to stay in better shape.

In fact, Beko reckons that the contents of your crisper drawer can be duped into staying fresh for up to 30 days by emulating the effects of daytime sunlight as well as darkness during the 24-hour sun cycle. Which means that you’ll have plenty of fruit and veg that can be thrown into that vacuum blender whenever you feel like it. Expect to see it inside selected Beko fridge and freezer appliances from 2020.