The Timex Metropolitan is a stylish, low-cost Apple Watch-like smartwatch with two weeks of battery life

Timex has announced its new Metropolitan smartwatch range, with GPS, heart rate monitoring and up to 14 days of battery life.

Priced at $179 in the US, there are four models of Timex Metropolitan to pick from. All four include integrated GPS, so you can track outdoor runs while leaving your smartphone at home, plus a heart rate monitor, bright AMOLED display, over 20 digital watch faces to pick from, and water resistance to 30 metres.

Just like the Timex R300 Ironman smartwatch before it, the Metropolitan range runs an operating system created in partnership with Huami, which also produces smartwatches under the Amazfit brand and is funded by Chinese technology firm Xiaomi.

This operating system covers many of the smartwatch basics consumers have come to expect, like notifications for incoming calls and text messages, 24/7 activity tracking with steps, distance, calories and sleep data collection, and multiple workout modes to pick from.

(Image credit: Timex)

Of the four-pronged Metropolitan range, the most traditionally-designed is called the Metropolitan R. This smartwatch has a 42mm black metal case with brown leather and silicone strap with metal buckle, a bezel with second markings, and a pair of pushbuttons at two and four o’clock. It has a claimed battery life of up to 12 days. The R is also available with a rose gold case and pale pink silicone strap with the matching bezel.

(Image credit: Timex)

Then there is the Metropolitan S, which has a rectangular 36mm case and is available in black with matching silicon strap, or rose gold with a pale pink strap. This watch runs the same Huami software and has all of the same hardware features as the R, but has a single button at the three o’clock position, and the battery life is quoted as up to 14 days instead of 12.

All models of the Timex Metropolitan attach to their straps using industry-standard 20mm quick release spring bars, so you can easily swap the strap for any other of your choosing.

The Timex Metropolitan range is available now, priced at $179.

