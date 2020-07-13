The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio Plus coffee machine delivers over 50 different hot drinks including awesome espressos

There’s a dinky new coffee machine on the block in the shape of the Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio Plus by Krups. It’s the natural successor to Nescafe’s Dolce Gusto Piccolo XS, a pint-sized capsule coffee machine that has sold by the truckload. No surprise really as it’s perfectly suited to kitchens that are a bit short on space.

The new and improved Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio Plus has a similar footprint, so doesn’t take up much room either. However, this edition comes with some design tweaks and promises to perform better too.

Central to this model is a control panel on the front that lets you fine-tune settings. That means you can get a more custom cup of coffee, including temperature, drink size and espresso boost. All told, using the huge range of Dolce Gusto pods, you can produce over 50 different drinks. The pressure’s good with, with up to 15-bar on hand for a quality cup.

Other obvious improvements include a better 0.8 litre water jug as the earlier model had one that tended to leak a bit. There’s a better drip tray too, with two component parts, the top tray and the bottom collector bit. This makes cleaning it a breeze, which couldn't be said of the one-piece original.

Awesome coffee and quick too

Robust Ristrettos, Espressos, Lungos, full-bodied Americanos, Cappuccinos, silky-smooth Latte Macchiatos are all possible. The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Genio Plus will also turn out top hot chocolate, along with teas and cold beverages too. It’s affordable, it’s compact and the brews are brill considering this is a pretty simple-but-effective one cup machine.

