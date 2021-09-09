The most tempting PS5-ready gaming TV yet is about to be released by Samsung

Samsung has just revealed that its fantastic QN90A 'Neo QLED' TV is about to be released in two new sizes – 43 inches and 98 inches – to complement the five sizes it's already available in. The news comes via FlatpanelsHD, and I'm so excited for people to be able to get their hands on the 43-inch version, because it will fill a gap that's been criminally left by TV makers so far.

Right now, the best gaming TVs basically start from 50 inches and get bigger from there. That partly because to be a true gaming TV right now, you need to offer HDMI 2.1 support, so that you can make use of every next-gen visual feature of the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

That includes support for 4K 120fps output, as well as Variable Refresh Rate, which help keeps games running more smoothly.

But only some TVs have HDMI 2.1 at all, and it's mostly somewhat high-end TVs… and higher-end TVs usually only come in sizes of 50 inches and higher. The best OLED TVs start from 48 inches (with 42-inch OLED models delayed into next year at the earliest), and while there are lots of great compact LCD TVs, the best 43-inch TVs universally lack HDMI 2.1 features.

But loads of people want to play in bedrooms, offices, dens or just small living rooms where 43 inches is perhaps as big as you can go. And, finally, Samsung will have your back.

And you're not just getting the gaming features here – using Mini-LED tech means you're getting seriously elite image quality, too. Expect huge brightness for dazzling HDR, and super-deep blacks, with precise divisions between light and dark thanks to the teeny tiny LED lights used.

We've seen the QN90A in action, and it's an absolute stunner – we haven't had a chance to fully review it yet, but we have reviewed the Samsung QN85A (which is the model down) and the Samsung QN95A (which is the model up) and gave them both five stars.

We don't have a price for the 43-inch model yet (or the 98-inch model come to that, but we're certain that it will be priced in, shall we say, niche territory) or an exact release date, but we expect this gamer's paradise will appear before the end of year.