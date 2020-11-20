The best MacBook Pro 13-inch Black Friday deals

The days are getting shorter and the weather is turning but that hasn't stopped the best sales event of the year. That's right: Black Friday deals have finally arrived, offering deep discounts on basically everything. As part of the festivities, Apple is offering money off its 13-inch MacBook Pro.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro is the baby of the Pro lineup but that doesn't mean it can't pack a punch. If you're looking to work on things that are more intensive than writing, like photo and video editing, we'd strongly advise giving the Pro a good look.

Earlier this month, Apple announced a new version of the MacBook Pro powered by its own M1 processor, which promises to be even more powerful while using less energy. Unfortunately, the new MacBook Pro likely won't be on sale for a while.

Luckily, a new model usually means discounts on the 'older' ones, powered by Intel processors, and that's good news for anyone that wants a powerful, lightweight, pro laptop for a bit less this Black Friday.

Let's jump into the deals...

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB