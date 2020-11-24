The best Apple iPhone 7 Black Friday deals

It's the time of year that everyone who loves a deal has been waiting for: Black Friday 2020 is now here, bringing with it more discounts than we know what to do with on everything from gadgets to fitness to fashion. As part of the festivities, there are some fantastic Apple iPhone 7 deals to be had.
Not every new phone has to be the latest and greatest flagship; there are a lot of reasons to choose something a bit more reasonably priced. Apple knows this and extends iOS updates to many generations of iPhone while ensuring that the phones don't slow down too much.
The iPhone 7 is a great example: released in 2016, it features a 4.7-inch display (perfect for smaller hands and pockets), home button, fantastic camera even by today's standards, all-day battery life, and four attractive colours.
The biggest thing the iPhone 7 has going for it though is the multiple generations of iPhone introduced since, ensuring that you can pick up a high storage model for very little money. If you or someone in your life wants a decent, reliable smartphone without breaking the bank, you could do a lot worse.
BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB
- Argos.co.uk – cheap Lego, toys, phones and more
- AO.com – huge sale on electrical appliances
- Currys.co.uk – clearance sale is live now
- Dell.co.uk – big savings on laptops and desktop PCs
- eBay.co.uk – up to 70% off in the eBay Outlet
- Very.co.uk – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk – discounted sex toys and lingerie
- Goldsmiths.co.uk – savings on watches and jewellery
- John Lewis – great savings plus the John Lewis guarantee
- Le Creuset – premium cookware gets tasty discounts
- Nike – new sneakers at sneaky low prices
- ASOS – big savings on clothes
- Schuh – save big on shoes, boots and trainers
- The White Company – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
- Amazon.com Black Friday Deals – new deals every day for a week
- Walmart.com Black Friday sale – cheap 4K TVs, games consoles and more
- eBay.com Black Friday sale – bargain prices and voucher codes
- Dell.com Black Friday sale – cut-price notebooks, monitors and more
- Target.com Black Friday sale – save on clothing, appliances and furniture
- Nordstrom.com Black Friday sale – refresh your winter wardrobe for not much money