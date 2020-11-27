The best Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals of the day

Getting the best out of your TV shouldn't be that difficult in 2020 for one big reason: Amazon is on the case. The Fire TV Stick, a simple plug-and-play HDMI dongle, is the best-of-the-best when it comes to smart TV accessories and the company is running some pretty big Black Friday deals.

The TV Stick works very simple: connect to a WiFi network, plug into an HDMI slot, and you have access to every streaming service going plus a bunch of other stuff besides, like Alexa and her ability to control other smart devices, set timers, message friends, play music, and whatever else.

The latest generation of the Fire TV Stick has a 4K version, too, meaning that new 4K TV you bought can really shine. The new Alexa Remote is great, offering one-tap access to streaming services and Alexa. If you're a Prime customer already, this is a no-brainer in our books.

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals Black Friday Sale ends in 06 hrs 24 mins 58 secs Fire TV Stick Lite w/ Alexa... The Good Guys AU $49 View Deal Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Ebay Dell The Good Guys

Today's best Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deals Black Friday Sale ends in 06 hrs 24 mins 58 secs Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K... Dick Smith AU $83.99 View Deal Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information View Deal Check out more Black Friday Sale deals from these top retailers: Amazon Ebay Dell The Good Guys

BLACK FRIDAY SALES AROUND THE WEB