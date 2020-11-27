The best Amazon Echo Link and Echo Sub Black Friday deals of the day

Black Friday is finally here and with it comes deals for basically everything, from fitness to fashion to laptops to toys to wearables to smart home tech. Unsurprisingly, Amazon is a big Black Friday deals player and has deep discounts on loads of its devices, including the audio-focused Echo Link and Echo Sub.

Let's start with the Echo Link. If you use an amplifier and high-end speaker system, this is the quickest and easiest way to add Alexa and other smart gadgets to your setup. The Link sits one step before the amplifier, offering volume controls, Alexa, and a headphone out. From there, you can control your music through voice and smartphone apps. Both digital and analog inputs and outputs are supported.

The Echo Sub is a bit more obvious: a 100W, 6-inch floor sub that can be paired with other Echo devices – like the Echo speaker and Echo Dot – and with the Link. If you have an Amazon smart speaker and want to take the audio output to the next level, the Echo Sub is the way to do it.

One pro tip: Amazon does good-value bundles for an Echo and Echo Sub.

Taken together, these are Amazon's attempts to cater for the audiophiles among us, offering easily-controllable, rich audio for cheap. And even cheaper over Black Friday.

