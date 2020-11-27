The best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals of the day

It's Black Friday and you're on the hunt for some deals, so let us point you to some of the best: Amazon is offering discounts on its newly-updated Echo series of devices, including the original namesake, which you see before you right now.
The Echo is and was one of Amazon's best devices, making full use of Alexa and its power to decode any problem and find a solution, either through Amazon-built or third-party services. At this point, there isn't much Alexa can't do, from turning off lights to setting reminders to detecting a baby crying. The future is now.
The fourth-generation of the Echo improves on a staple device for many people who want to upgrade their home into a smart home, with an attractive design (which is now spherical), good built-in speaker, loads of apps, and the ability to connect multiple Echos around the house.
If you're looking to spice up your existence with some smart tech, Amazon has the ideal thing ready and waiting. Or perhaps you're buying your third Echo. It doesn't matter.
Don't fancy the newly spherical Echo? Don't worry, the third-generation is still great.
