T3 recommends: best media streamer deals from Amazon, Roku and Apple

Anyone who wants an easy way to get smart features on their TV should consider buying a media streaming device. Some of the best Prime Day deals are on media streamers this year, so if you're looking for a way to access Netflix from your TV then look no further.

Although most new TVs come with smart features, not everyone will have upgraded their television set recently, so a media streaming stick or box is the perfect solution. More often than not, it's just a case of plugging it into the back of your TV using an HDMI cable and connecting it to your home WiFi network. You'll get access to all of the apps you could need to stream TV shows and movies, as well as others to play games or get the weather forecast. If they don't have the app you're looking for, most will let you cast the content from your smartphone screen as well.

Amazon is a big name when it comes to media streamers, their Fire TV Stick and Fire TV Cube are seriously popular devices. But other players like Roku have their own versions, like the Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player and Roku Premiere. Google Chromecast devices are another one to consider, but you won't see them discounted on Amazon for Prime Day.

Best media streamer deals on Amazon Prime Day

Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD: was £49.99, now £26.99 at Amazon (save £23)

This is the best video streamer for most people. Supporting 4K, with HDR10+, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos audio - this Amazon device is fantastic value for money. There are thousands of free, subscription and pay-to-view apps to stream video content. You'll be able to control it all through Amazon's own voice assistant, so it will integrate seamlessly with the rest of your Alexa-connected smart home. View Deal

Read the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review

Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player: was £29.99, now £16.99 at Amazon (save £13)

An absolute steal, the Roku Express HD Streaming Media Player is 43% cheaper for Prime Day. If you're on a tight budget but want something reliable with access to all your favourite streaming apps, this is the best choice for you. It supports voice search and is much simpler to use than Amazon's Fire TV Stick, although you don't get quite as many features. View Deal

Fire TV Cube: was £109.99, now £59.99 at Amazon (save £50)

Anyone who wants a powerful video streamer to use with a living room TV will be won over by the Fire TV Cube. Giving you instant access to 4K video, the whole experience feels smooth and speedy. You'll also be able to control a compatible soundbar through it, as well as use it as an Alexa smart speaker. A complete pleasure to use, and it really looks the part too. View Deal

If you're unsure about whether you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K or the Fire TV Cube, take a look at this article: Amazon Fire TV Cube vs Fire TV Stick 4K

Apple TV (32GB, 4th generation): was £129, now £119 at Amazon (save £10)

You can get £10 off the Apple TV (32GB, 4th generation) on Amazon right now. Although that's not a huge discount, that's still the cheapest it has ever been. It doesn't have 4K, so you'll only be able to stream content in Full HD. But if you use iOS devices then you'll feel right at home, you'll even be able to control it using Siri.View Deal

Read the Apple TV review

