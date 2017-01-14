T3 Hype: best tech released this week; Nintendo Switch, HTC U Ultra, Panasonic Lumix GH5 and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.



This week we have plenty still coming off the back of CES 2017 from the Nintendo Switch announcement and HTC U Ultra reveal to the Panasonic Lumix GH5 and more.

CES 2017: all the latest gadgets from this year's key tech show



Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has fully revealed its Switch console. Now we know it’ll have a £280 price, be out on 3 March and will have Zelda: Breath of the Wild released at the same time for launch.

The Switch allows gamers to take the tablet console out from its dock after gaming on TV and use it with the Joy-Con controllers for on the go play. Check out everything revealed in the feature link here.

Nintendo Switch full details: no region lock, £280/$300 price-point, max battery of 6 hours, and March 3 release date

HTC U Ultra

HTC has revealed its next flagship handset in the HTC U Ultra which comes with a second screen to compliment the main 5.7-inch display. The idea is to offer low power notifications without needing to fully power up the handset.



There’s a front-facing camera that switches from 16MP high resolution images to a 4MP ultrapixel mode – meaning you get the best shots whatever the light. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor and has up to 128GB storage.

The HTC U Ultra has TWO screens - here's all the info

Monster AirLink Wireless

The Monster in-ear buds are some seriously sparkly offerings meaning even though they’re wire-free they’ll be tough to lose. Well, this version will anyway.

They all offer 2.5 hours on a charge but with the charging case can top out at 21 hours.

Monster claims they offer zero latency and will come in the Elements and iSport ranges. Elements are due first priced at $300 which is about £245.

Monster puts the sparkle in fully wireless headphones with AirLink

Panasonic Lumix GH5

The latest Lumix GH5 from Panasonic offers some serious power that means it can boast 4K video recording to 60fps plus a 20.3-megapixel sensor for what it calls 6K Photo. This lets users take moments from the 4K video to export into 18-megapixel photos.

The new sensor allows for 25 percent more pixels in images and videos. It’s also rugged with water-, dust- and freeze-proofing. A bargain then at $2,000 or about £1645.