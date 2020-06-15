T3 Awards 2020: Fisher & Paykel RF605QDUVX1 is the finest fridge freezer you will find

People have been buying fridges, freezers and fridge freezers like it's going out of style recently. But the gargantuan yet chic Fisher & Paykel RF605QDUVX1, winner of the T3 Awards 2020 for best fridge freezer, will never go out of style. The Fisher & Paykel is not only beautifully made, it's so big inside, you expect Doctor Who to be living in it

Although it certainly has the look of an 'American-style fridge freezer', F&P characterises the RF605QDUVX1 as a 'quad door fridge freezer'. Because it has four doors. The design of it is stylish, practical and desirable – and with an A+ energy rating, it's efficient too.

The Fisher & Paykel RF605QDUVX1 has a whopping 496L storage capacity, equivalent to 31 bags of shopping, with a 70/30 split between fridge and freezer. It features ActiveSmart technology to keep food fresher, and an ultra-slim water and ice dispenser.

Behind the bottom right door lurks a brilliant Variable Temperature Mode area. Here you can switch between four cooling modes at the touch of a button. As well as the standard fridge and freezer options, you can go for 'soft freeze' (-8º to -6ºC) for food that doesn't like being blast frozen, and 'chill' (-2º to 0ºC) for keeping your booze ice cold.

Modes are selected via a one-touch control panel, and premium materials are used throughout: that means real stainless steel, solid glass and LED illumination reminiscent of a top nightclub.

The independent compartments offer flexible storage, with four flush-fitting doors for easy access. We say it's so good that if it’s too big for your kitchen, you should simply move to a bigger home.

