Stellar SIM Only deal: EE is offering 80GB data for just £20/month!

We love finding good SIM Only deals and we think we've got an especially good one for you today: EE is offering 80GB data – plus all of the usual perks, like unlimited texts and calls – for £20 per month. Don't sleep on this deal, though, because it only runs until July 28.

EE is known for offering some pretty stonking SIM Only deals, including 100GB of data for £25 per month, but for most people 80GB and £20 is the perfect match: you're unlikely to use more than that, and if you do you can always upgrade.

The reason this deal offers so much for so little is that the contract length is 18 months, six months longer than most of the other SIM Only deals we see, although it seems likely that most people will happily use their phone for that long, or longer, so it shouldn't be too much of an issue.

EE is offering 4G speeds of up to 60 Mbps, which is roughly the same speed as most cheaper broadband packages, and the ability to give your unused data to family members. So, if you find yourself only using 60GB per month – which is still a lot of data! – then someone else can make use of the excess, saving everyone money.

The offer also includes six months of free Apple Music, which you can start whenever you want, giving you seamless access to all your favourite music.

EE SIM | 18 month contract | 80GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | Up to 60 Mbps speeds | £20/month | Offer expires July 28 | Available from EE

We've basically told you all you need to know about this deal: a load of data for not very much money, with the ability to gift whatever data you don't use to family members. The offer expires soon, so if this looks like the SIM Only deal for you, don't miss out.View Deal

So, if you're looking to change your current SIM Only plan or make the switch from another type of contract, EE might well have the perfect thing for you.