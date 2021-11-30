Xbox exclusive Starfield gets new details, and you'll love what Todd Howard just revealed

Bethesda has today premiered a new look at Starfield, the upcoming action RPG that is set to be the first major Xbox exclusive since Microsoft acquired the developer.

The developer diary (uploaded to YouTube) sees Starfield game director Todd Howard, studio director Angela Browder and art director Matt Carofano discuss how the teams’ ambitions, passions and history at Bethesda have shaped the studio and how Starfield factors into all of this.

A ton of concept art is shown throughout, including alien cities, robots, space gear and what seems to be a pet cat for the character. The game is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated in the industry after first being announced back in 2018.

"I think we underestimate how long people are going to play," said Howard, speaking on the legacy of The Elder Scrolls series. You look at Skyrim, we're sitting here 10 years later and it keeps having this life and it changes how you want to create something."

"You always have that 'step out' moment into the world", he says. "The technology's changed, we've all changed, so our expectations when loading up a game when like I'm going to step out and have this moment. Us being able to do that and have it feel new every generation [for] every game is really special. I like to think Starfield has two-step out moments. It's cryptic."

More episodes of "Into the Starfield" are set to roll out in the coming months. Starfield will arrive exclusively on Xbox Series X / S and PC on November 11th, 2021. Anyone signed up to Xbox Game Pass will be able to play the game on launch.