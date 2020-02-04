Official Sony PS5 sign-up page goes live! Is PlayStation 5 reveal imminent?

The official Sony PlayStation 5 webpage has just gone live in the UK and Germany, suggesting that an official PS5 unveiling could be imminent.

The discovery, which was first noted on Reddit, links to the official UK and German webpages on their nation-specific PlayStation 5 website. The webpages, which telling end with "/explore/ps5" in their URL, show the PS5 logo along with text underneath which states that "PlayStation 5 is coming" and "Launches holiday 2020".

On the UK PS5 page, this text then follows:

"We've begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we're not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 games."

And then there is a sign-up widget so gamers can stay abreast of any PlayStation 5 news, such as information on its specific launch date, price and games.

Gamers can now sign up to receive official PS5 updates from Sony via the new PlayStation 5 webpages. (Image credit: Sony)

These official PS5 webpages going live come after a steady escalation in PlayStation 5 leaks and rumours, with many suggesting Sony is planning to unveil the console in February 2020, and that pre-orders for the console will go live in March. It also comes mere hours after Sony's chief financial officer, Hiroki Totoki, suggested that PS5 pricing had not yet been finalised.

Now, while these pages going live are likely just the first small steps in Sony PlayStation's march towards a full PS5 unveiling online, the timing of them does at least give pause for thought. There's currently so much smoke around the PS5, including recent comments from God of War developer David Jaffe that "the PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away", that this sort of movement cannot help but generate interest among gamers who are starting to see the fire.

And, with Sony now confirmed as not attending E3 2020, exactly when and how it plans to officially unveil the PS5 is intriguing. Will it go, as predicted, over the next few weeks with a big event? Or will we get a teaser reveal followed by a larger unveiling closer to E3 2020? And, what's more, will we get the price and launch day at that event, or will it focus purely on the hardware, and keep the specifics about cost and availability for a further reveal later in the year?

Right now, nothing is certain, so hopefully we will hear more soon, as T3 (just like millions of gamers around the world), simply can't wait to get our hands on the hot new console.