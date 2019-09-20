Sony to launch PS5 and PS5 Pro at the SAME TIME to rival Microsoft's Xbox Project Scarlett

Sony will launch two models of the PlayStation 5 (PS5), it has been alleged. The duo will be different in performance, with one being as a base model (PlayStation 5) for those wanting to side with the Japanese brand in the PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Project Scarlett battle on the cheap and a souped-up, high-end variant (PlayStation 5 Pro) for those after the absolute best it has to offer. Both should launch at the same time.

Just when that will be, however, remains unknown. There's been some chatter claiming that Sony could take the wraps off the PS5 — and now the PS5 Pro — as soon as the end of September 2019, but that seems a bit too far-fetched. Instead, we're inclined to side with the recent leak stating that "the future of Sony PlayStation" will be unveiled at a dedicated "PlayStation Meeting 2020" event on February 21, 2020.

To be clear, there's little-to-no evidence supporting the rumour that Sony will release two models of the PlayStation 5 at the same time. The tidbit comes from reliable journalist Zenj Nishikawa, who was reportedly told at developer conference CEDEC that "Sony executives are launching two PlayStation models that are different in their performance." So best take the information with a pinch of salt — for now, at least.

It doesn't seem that unlikely, though. Xbox was said to be doing the same thing up until June, when it supposedly scrapped Xbox Lockhart — the alleged cheaper variant of Xbox Project Scarlett — amid development issues. It's believed to have made the decision so it can pour all its time and effort into making sure its next flagship console the best it can be, before shifting its focus to the budget market in the future.